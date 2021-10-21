Bucks vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will head to FTX Arena to take on the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin for those who live in the Bucks market and Bally Sports Sun for those who live in the Heat market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Heat, with your options depending on where you live:

Bucks vs Heat Preview

This game will be a rematch of the first round of the playoffs last year, in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and company swept Miami in four games.

The Bucks finished with a 46-26 overall mark and a 30-12 record in the Eastern Conference before going on to win it all. Heading into this season, Giannis isn’t focused on anything but improving, which should scare the heck out of the rest of the league.

“Right now, what I want is to get better,” Antetokounmpo said, per The Washington Post. “I don’t care about trophies. I don’t care about MVPs. I don’t care about defensive player of the year. I don’t care about all those things. I care about getting better, because I know if I do that, there’s more things coming with that and that’s what I’ve done my whole career and that’s why I’m in this position.”

On the other side, the Heat had an 40-31 record and a 24-18 mark in the conference last year. Miami had a top five defense last season, allowing 108.0 points a game (fifth in the NBA), but its offense lacked punch, averaging just 108.1 points per contest (25th in the league).

“We’re ready,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said about this coming season. “Hell, if you go through training camp, you’d better be ready to go man. Now all of these hard practices get to dumb down a little bit. The real games are here. They count and we’re ready for it.”

Here’s a look at the injury report for the game, along with a look at the rosters for both teams.

Injuries:

Heat: None

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Bobby Portis: out (left hamstring), Semi Ojeleye: out (left calf), Rodney Hood: out (right foot), Jrue Holiday: day to day (right heel).

Heat Roster: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, KZ Okpala, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem *Two way players: Caleb Martin & Marcus Garrett.

Bucks Roster: Grayson Allen- Guard, Giannis Antetokounmpo- Forward, Thanasis Antetokounmpo- Forward, Pat Connaughton- Guard, Donte DiVincenzo- Guard, George Hill- Guard (signed as free agent), Jrue Holiday- Guard, Rodney Hood- G/F (signed as free agent), Georgios Kalaitzakis- Forward, Brook Lopez- Center, Sandro Mamukelashvili- F/C (signed as Draft Pick two-way contract), Khris Middleton- Forward, Jordan Nwora- Forward, Semi Ojeleye- Forward (signed as free agent), Bobby Portis- Forward, Justin Robinson- Guard (signed as free agent)