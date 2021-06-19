Bucks vs Nets Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

One of the most entertaining matchups of the 2021 NBA Playoffs concludes Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Bucks vs Nets Game 7 Preview

The Bucks have roared back into this series after initially going down 2-1. Led by dominant performances by Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points , 17 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (38 points, 10 rebounds), Milwaukee won Game 6, 104-89. The Bucks were in the driver’s seat for most of the game, and while Brooklyn managed to whittle the Bucks’ 14-point lead in the third quarter down, pulling within five points, Giannis and company were ultimately too much in transition.

Milwaukee went 7 of 33 from three-point range, however, which is something it will have to clean up a bit in Game 7. Of course, the Bucks could be better served by feeding their superstar in the paint, which is what has worked for them all season long.

“I didn’t shoot a three tonight, but I was just trying to be aggressive, get downhill, make the right play,” Antetokounmpo said. “There was one or two times I was open to shoot a three, but I still wanted to go downhill. … When I play to my strengths is when I enjoy the game the most.”

On the other side, the Nets have been hampered slightly by James Harden’s nagging hamstring injury. Harden scored 16 points, while dishing out seven assists and hauling in five rebounds on Game 6. He also had four steals, but it was clear he wasn’t himself. How much this affects Game 7 remains to be seen, but Harden doesn’t appear too concerned.

“It’s not even about rust,” Harden said after the game. “It’s about being able to move. Day by day, I continue to get better. Last game, Game 5 was first time I did any movement since I got hurt. Tonight was no different. I’m out there to do whatever it takes to win. I got to be better on both ends of the ball, which I will be for Game 7.”

As he has been all year, Kevin Durant will be huge for Brooklyn in this game. The Nets big man is averaging 33.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game throughout the series, and it may take a Herculean effort similar to the one he gave in Game 5 to topple the surging Bucks. Durant scored 49 points and grabbed 17 boards in the Nets’ 114-108 win, leading both teams in both categories.

