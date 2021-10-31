How to Watch Bucs vs Saints Streaming Online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) and New Orleans Saints (6-2) clash in a key NFC South showdown on Sunday.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Saints online, with the options depending on where you live:

Bucs vs Saints Preview

Former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston faces his old team as the defending Super Bowl champions come the Superdome for the first time since ousting the Saints in the playoffs last season.

Winston, a former No. 1 draft pick of the Bucs, doesn’t want his emotions to get the best of him on Sunday. He left Tampa Bay in 2020 as a free agent after a 30-interception season in 2019 despite throwing for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. Tom Brady joined the Bucs and led them to a Super Bowl.

“I’ve always been an emotional football player,” the New Orleans Saints quarterback told the media according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “I think that’s something that I’m trying to work on — being present instead of being stuck in my feelings.”

“As a quarterback, we have to be present all the time and aware of everything that’s going on,” Winston added. “Sometimes too much emotion can lead us places that we don’t want to go.”

Winston has looked solid this season with 1,114 yards, 13 touchdowns, a 58.9% rate, and three interceptions. He also has 126 yards rushing and a touchdown.

“He’s probably throwing it 15 times less a game” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said in a press conference on Oct. 27. “They’re playing with a lead, and we didn’t have that many leads that (season), so we had to throw it. So, yeah, he’s playing very, very well at the position.”

Brady comes into Sunday’s game as sharp as ever after the Bucs demolished the Chicago Bears 38-3 in Week 7. He reached 600 career touchdowns amid his three touchdown passes to wide receiver Mike Evans.

For Sunday, Brady expects a challenge with one of the tougher defenses in the league. The Saints allow 16.8 points and 346.3 yards of total offense per game.

“They do a good job of kind of protecting the deep part of the field,” Brady said on Oct. 28. “I think they make it very difficult on you to continue to move the ball effectively and efficiently. They have a lot of continuity in their secondary. Their linebackers are very athletic; they draft very athletic linebackers, they sign very athletic linebackers. They have a very big defensive line. And they have, obviously, really good coaches, a really good coordinator, so everything is a challenge.”

Tampa Bay will play without Antonio Brown for a second-straight week but may have Rob Gronkowski back on the field.

Meanwhile, the Saints bolstered its backfield with the addition Mark Ingram from the Houston Texans. Saints running back Alvin Kamara has shouldered the load all season.

New Orleans swept the regular season series last year and has a four-year strangle hold on the division title. The Bucs haven’t lost since Week 3 this season, and the Saints haven’t lost since their last game in the Superdome when the New York Giants stunned them 27-21 on Oct. 3.