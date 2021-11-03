Bulls vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-2) will be shorthanded on Wednesday as they host the Chicago Bulls (6-1).

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago for those who live in the Bulls market and NBC Sports Philadelphia for those who live in the 76ers market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Bulls vs 76ers, with your options depending on where you live:

Bulls vs 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have won three in a row and picked up their latest victory without the services of some of their biggest stars. Philly took down the Trail Blazers 113-103 without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris or Ben Simmons, who has not played a game for the 76ers this year.

“It was great,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “I was joking with (Philadelphia co-owner) Michael Rubin. I said, ‘You only had 105 million (dollars) not in the game tonight.’ It was just a good team effort.”

Seth Curry and Georges Niang were the heroes, combining for 44 points.

“Obviously, sometimes shots are not going to go in,” Niang said. “But you still got to go out and be aggressive. So I definitely wanted to do that going into the second half. A couple of them fell. Sometimes you get lucky when some shots fall.”

The Sixers are also expecting to be without veteran wing Danny Green, who dealt with some hamstring tightness last game.

“I don’t know how bad. I was glad we took him out,” Rivers said of Green. “He kept grabbing at it. It’s funny, I had someone already at the table when he grabbed it, and then he makes a 3 the next play, but the fact that he wanted to come out, Danny never wants to come out. So, I would say I’m a little concerned with that.”

The Bulls have been off to a fast start of their own, having downed the Celtics 128-114 with a ridiculous late-game surge. Chicago rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit and outscored the Celtics 39-11 in the final frame to seal the victory.

DeMar DeRozan was the catalyst for the Bulls, scoring 37 points.

“It was very gratifying to see we kept the fight,” DeRozan said. “We were down big on the road, tough place to play, we didn’t get rattled.”

The Bulls’ only loss was a one-point misstep against the Knicks.

“I mean, it’s basketball,” DeRozan said at his introductory press conference. “Lot of people I see criticizing, talking about ‘fit this, fit that’ have probably never even played basketball. For me, if everybody is on the same page mentality and wants to win, it don’t matter about a ‘fit’ because it’s all gonna come together how it needs to come together to make it work.”

DeRozan and Zach Lavine are both averaging 25.6 points per game with the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic has added a double-double off the bench with 15 points and 11 rebounds.