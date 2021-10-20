Bulls vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Chicago Bulls head to Little Caesars Arena to face the Detroit Pistons in what will be the season opener for both teams.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago for those who live in the Bulls market and Bally Sports Detroit for those who live in the Pistons market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Pistons, with your options depending on where you live:

Bulls vs Pistons Preview

The Bulls went 31-41 last year, scoring 110.7 points a game while allowing 111.6 points a game on defense. Chicago went 4-0 this preseason, and a solid core of young players led by Zach LaVine has people excited about watching the Bulls again for the first time in a while.

“This training camp, he’s been off the chart,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said about Levine, via The Daily Herald.

“He’s been absolutely incredible. And not from a playing standpoint, but what’s coming out of his mouth is really, really great. He’s seeing the game in a way that I would say are the things impacting winning and losing. I think sometimes when you’re a talented player, you can rely a lot of times on your own individual talent and scoring. He’s starting to realize, ‘OK, how do I lead? How do I bring four guys with me? How do I stay locked in defensively?'”

On the other side, Detroit finished with a 20-52 record last season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points a game (27th in the NBA) and allowed 111.1 points a game on defense — and that’s where the team is going to focus its energy, at least to start the season.

“Defense, I think, has got to be our calling card until we catch up and get an opportunity to get everyone healthy and get a chance to play together and get our timing,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said, via NBA.com. “We’ve got to hang our hat on playing hard.”

All eyes will be on rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, who has been dealing with an ankle injury this preseason. The outlook has been good that he’ll play, but it could very well be a game-time decision.

“He is on course (to play),” Casey said leading up to the game. “He is working. We’re all on the same page with his people. With Cade, he is on course. We’re going to wait and hold out. One thing we’re not going to do, if he is not 100% we’re not going to rush him back out there where he can get reinjured and be out more time. We’ll see where everyone is by Wednesday and make that proclamation come Wednesday.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams heading into the season opener:

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup: Lonzo Ball (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF, at least until Patrick Williams returns from his ankle injury), Nikola Vucevic (C)

Pistons Projected Starting Lineup: Saben Lee (G) Killian Hayes (G) Josh Jackson (F) Jerami Grant (F) Kelly Olynyk (C)