How to Watch ‘Buried’ Showtime Documentary Online

The latest true-crime documentary to hit the airwaves is “Buried,” premiering Sunday, October 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.

If you don't have cable or don't have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch "Buried" live or on-demand online for free:

This new true-crime documentary chronicles the story of Eileen Franklin, a woman who was playing with her daughter one day when she “suddenly had a memory of witnessing the rape and murder of her childhood best friend, 8-year-old Susan Nason, which led to a re-opening of a case that had gone unsolved for nearly 20 years,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

In January 1989, in a flash, Eileen Franklin recalled being eight years old and witnessing the rape and murder of her best friend, Susan Nason. She also remembered the identity of the murderer – it was Eileen’s own father, George Franklin. The ensuing trial was the first criminal case based on a repressed memory, and it raised questions and issues that continue to challenge the reliability of memory and of criminal testimony to this day. Eileen Franklin’s memories were terrifying beyond imagining… but were they true beyond a reasonable doubt? The docu-series reveals the consequences of that fateful assertion of the subconscious and the infinite questions it sparked about the accuracy and reliability of unearthing traumatic events in the court of law. Through riveting first-person testimonials of family, neighbors, memory experts, law enforcement, mental health professionals and many others, “Buried” explores the impact of Eileen’s memory on not only the Franklin family but also the legal and mental health communities writ large.

The four-part docuseries explores Susan Nason’s murder and George Franklin’s trial from both sides, aiming to focus on “how one woman’s long-repressed memory of her childhood best friend’s murder sparked a national debate about the power and limitations of memory in the court of law” and “the reverberations of this first criminal case based on a recovered memory and analyzes how fallible and malleable the mind can be.”

“Buried” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.