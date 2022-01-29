How to Watch Burkina Faso vs Tunisia in US

Burkina Faso and Tunisia are looking to earn one of four semifinals spots in AFCON over at Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia 2022 Preview

Both Burkina Faso and Tunisia look to better their best-ever finishes in AFCON and see that the key to doing so is to get past the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

For Burkina Faso, reaching that goal is still three games away, but this team’s overall performance makes people in that country begin to dream of that prospect. The Stallions are arriving to this phase of the tournament for the third time in history.

When it also comes to history, they know that it is on their side against Tunisia as they beat them in their previous encounters in 1998 and 2017.

“We have determination to continue the journey and feel the responsibility,” said coach Kamou Malo. “Our players are young and have the enthusiasm to win and continue their way. Tunisia is a good and cohesive team, but our side is armed with spirit and determination.”

Malo is molding a team that could offer lots to talk about going into the future in African football and he knows that very well.

“The game will not be played on paper, but on the field. We don’t think about the past, but the present is always more important. We have a young ambitious team, and we can write our present and future.”

That last encounter also coincides with their best-ever finish when they ended up in third place.

One of the doubts for this match is Issoufou Dayo. The veteran defender missed the game against Gabon after recently testing positive for COVID-19 and his status is still unknown.

Tunisia were able to get a lease on life by qualifying out of the group stage as one of the best third-place teams. It was in the round of 16 where the Carthage Eagles were able to bounce favorites Nigeria out of the competition. A win in this round would see them playing in the semis for the second consecutive time.

Tunisia will have a boost coming into this match with Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri returning to the mix.

“Our weapon and source of strength has always been our collective and victorious spirit,” said midfielder Wahbi Kazri We are happy with what we did against Nigeria, and we will continue to do the same against Burkina Faso. Against Nigeria we showed our ability to win.”

Burkina Faso Probable XI:

Hervé Koffi; Issa Kabore, Edmond Tapsoba, Soumaïla Ouattara, Steeve Yago; Hermann Nikiema, Steeve Guira, Gustavo Sangare; Hassane Bande, Dango Ouattara, Bertrand Traore

Tunisia Probable XI:

Bechi Ben Said; Mohamed Drager, Montassar Talbi, Bilel Ifa, Oussama Haddadi; Ellyes Skhiri, Aïssa Laidouni, Anis Ben Slimane; Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri, Youssef Msakni