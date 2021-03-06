How to Buy Adesanya Fight Tonight

Buy UFC 259

Three championship fights are on the docket for a big night at UFC 259 on Saturday night, headlined by Israel Adesanya taking on Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt.

The UFC 259 PPV card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Adesanya vs Blachowicz expected to start around 12:15 a.m. ET. The PPV costs $69.99 by itself, though there are some other bundle options if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy and watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz, Nunes vs Anderson, Yan vs Sterling and all of the fights on Saturday night:

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 259 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If you already have ESPN+, you can buy the UFC 259 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 259 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 259 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 259 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

The card is stacked for UFC 259, with three title fights on the card, highlighted by Israel Adesanya taking the jump to light heavyweight in hopes of becoming a “champ-champ.” He’s seeking to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different divisions simultaneously.

“It’s a very elite, exclusive club,” Adesanya said. “And I want to be the fifth one to join that club.”

To do so, he’ll have to overcome the current light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz, who is making his first title defense and has won eight of his last nine fights.

Adesanya will be significantly smaller than Blachowicz for their bout. He weighed in at 200.5 pounds and didn’t even strip down like most fighters do. He even sported a pizza box on the scale, showing that he didn’t cut down like most athletes do to make the cut. Blachowicz tipped the scales five pounds heavier at the 205.5-pound limit and will likely end up being heavier on fight night.

Adesanya has admitted he might be in trouble if Blachowicz gets him on the ground, so he’ll have to make up for the size difference with speed. That’s something Blachowicz is aware of.

“Right now, I weigh close to 215-220 pounds. I expect to weigh 220 pounds. It’s the perfect weight for me. I don’t care what my weight my opponents are. It can be bigger or lower. I am the best when I’m around 220lbs,” Blachowicz said earlier in the week.

“He’s thin, you know. That’s it. He will be really fast, and he focused on this. Maybe if he put on more weight he would be slower and lose his best weapon. I think otherwise he’s going to be low weight, that’s why. But I don’t care. I train with guys with his division so I’m ready for his speed. I’m going to use my power and my weight and make him tired in the clinch. I’ll use everything that I can to win this fight. And also my body is going to larger and I’m going to use this to win the fight.”

Israel Adesanya -240 vs. Jan Blachowicz (c) +200, light heavyweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 vs. Megan Anderson +700, women’s featherweight championship

Petr Yan (c) -120 vs. Aljamain Sterling +100, bantamweight championship

Islam Makhachev -370 vs. Drew Dober +300, lightweights

Aleksandar Rakic -160 vs. Thiago Santos +135, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -135 vs. Dominick Cruz +115, bantamweights

Song Yadong -150 vs. Kyler Phillips +125, bantamweights

Askar Askarov -125 vs. Joseph Benavidez +105, flyweights

Amanda Lemos -220 vs. Livinha Souza +180, women’s strawweights

Jordan Espinosa -125 vs. Tim Elliott +105, flyweights

Carlos Ulberg -240 vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu +200, light heavyweights

Sean Brady -210 vs. Jake Matthews +175, welterweights

Kai Kara-France -135 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +115, flyweights

Uros Medic -170 vs. Aalon Cruz +145, lightweights

Mario Bautista -230 vs. Trevin Jones +190, bantamweights