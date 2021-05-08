How to Buy Canelo vs Saunders Fight Tonight

Buy Canelo vs Saunders

WBC and WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will put their titles on the line on Saturday night when they square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Saunders set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

If you’re in the United States, there are two ways to buy the fight: You can order through a traditional cable provider for $49.99, or you can watch on DAZN for $19.99.

The latter, clearly, is the preferred method, as it’s cheaper, it gives you access to several other fights (more on that below) and an extensive on-demand library of boxing content, and it lets you watch on a number of different devices.

Here’s the full rundown on how to buy Canelo vs Saunders:

How to Buy & Watch Canelo vs Saunders Fight

Note: Canelo vs Saunders is included in a subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything

1) Sign up for DAZN 2) Download the DAZN app on your preferred streaming device (full list below) 3) Open the DAZN app 4) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN 5) Select Canelo vs Saunders to start watching

Where Can You Watch Canelo vs Saunders?

If you have a subscription to DAZN, you can watch Canelo vs Saunders (and all the undercard fights) on any phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4 or 5

iPhone or iPad

Android Phone or Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablet

What Other Fights are on DAZN?

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for DAZN:

Date Event Sat, May 8 Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders Sat, May 15 Terri Harper vs Hyun-Mi Choi Sat, May 29 Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares Sat, Jun 19 Jaime Munguia vs Maciej Sulecki

Canelo vs Saunders Preview

Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) last fought 39 days ago, when he outlanded mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim 67-11 across three rounds before Yildirim’s corner threw in the towel.

“I wanted to have a great fight here,” the 30-year-old said through an interpreter after the victory, according to ESPN. “I needed to knock [him] out, and that’s what I did. That’s what I had to do.”

It was Álvarez’s sixth consecutive victory and 14th straight bout without a defeat; he drew with Gennady Golovkin in September 2017 then took a decision victory over him a year later for the WBA and WBC middleweight belts.

A win over Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) would mark Álvarez’s second defense of the WBA and WBC super middleweight titles he claimed by besting Callum Smith via unanimous decision in December 2020. He’s won world championships in four weight classes.

“I’ve been in a lot of important fights,” Álvarez said at a prefight news conference, according to The New York Times. “This is another day at the office. I always go 100 percent. Boxing is my life. I’m here to win.”

The Guadalajara native’s only professional defeat came in September 2013, when he succumbed to Floyd Mayweather Jr. by majority decision.

“He’s a great fighter,” Álvarez said Thursday of Saunders, per The New York Times. “But I’m not the same fighter I was six or seven years ago.”

Saunders, a former WBO middleweight titlist, captured the WBO super middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Shefat Isufi in May 2019.

The 30-year-old southpaw from Herfordshire, England, has defended the belt twice, knocking out Marcelo Esteban Coceres in November of that year and taking a decision over Martin Murray 13 months later.

“It’s going to be a good fight,” Saunders said after Friday’s weigh-in, according to ESPN. “He’s a great champion. But to be honest with you, I’ve come here to take all of his titles and take them by storm.”

Canelo vs Saunders Card

Main Card

Canelo Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs, WBC and WBA champ) vs Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs, WBO champ): super middleweight, 12 rounds

Elwin Soto (18-1, 12 KOs, WBO champ) vs Katsunari Takayama (32-8, 12 KOs): junior flyweight, 12 rounds

Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs) vs Souleymane Cissokho (12-0, 8 KOs): junior middleweight, 10 rounds

Frank Sánchez (17-0, 13 KOs) vs Nagy Aguilera (21-10, 14 KOs): heavyweight, 10 rounds

Preliminary Card

Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Irving Castillo (9-1, 6 KOs): lightweight, 6 rounds

Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KOs) vs José Antonio Meza (6-4, 1 KOs): junior welterweight, 6 rounds

Christian Alan Gómez Duran (19-2-1, 17 KOs) vs Xavier Wilson (11-2-1, 1 KOs): welterweight, 8 rounds

Kelvin Davis (1-0, 1 KOs) vs Jan Marsalek (8-2, 7 KOs): welterweight, 4 rounds

