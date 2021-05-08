How to Buy Canelo vs Saunders Fight Tonight

WBC and WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will put their titles on the line on Saturday night when they square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Saunders set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.
If you’re in the United States, there are two ways to buy the fight: You can order through a traditional cable provider for $49.99, or you can watch on DAZN for $19.99.
The latter, clearly, is the preferred method, as it’s cheaper, it gives you access to several other fights (more on that below) and an extensive on-demand library of boxing content, and it lets you watch on a number of different devices.
Here’s the full rundown on how to buy Canelo vs Saunders:
How to Buy & Watch Canelo vs Saunders Fight
Note: Canelo vs Saunders is included in a subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything
- 1) Sign up for DAZN
- 2) Download the DAZN app on your preferred streaming device (full list below)
- 3) Open the DAZN app
- 4) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN
- 5) Select Canelo vs Saunders to start watching
Where Can You Watch Canelo vs Saunders?
If you have a subscription to DAZN, you can watch Canelo vs Saunders (and all the undercard fights) on any phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:
Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick
Roku or Roku TV
Apple TV
Google Chromecast
LG Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Vizio TV
Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 4 or 5
iPhone or iPad
Android Phone or Tablet
Amazon Fire Tablet
What Other Fights are on DAZN?
This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for DAZN:
|Date
|Event
|Sat, May 8
|Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders
|Sat, May 15
|Terri Harper vs Hyun-Mi Choi
|Sat, May 29
|Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares
|Sat, Jun 19
|Jaime Munguia vs Maciej Sulecki
Canelo vs Saunders Preview
Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) last fought 39 days ago, when he outlanded mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim 67-11 across three rounds before Yildirim’s corner threw in the towel.
“I wanted to have a great fight here,” the 30-year-old said through an interpreter after the victory, according to ESPN. “I needed to knock [him] out, and that’s what I did. That’s what I had to do.”
It was Álvarez’s sixth consecutive victory and 14th straight bout without a defeat; he drew with Gennady Golovkin in September 2017 then took a decision victory over him a year later for the WBA and WBC middleweight belts.
A win over Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) would mark Álvarez’s second defense of the WBA and WBC super middleweight titles he claimed by besting Callum Smith via unanimous decision in December 2020. He’s won world championships in four weight classes.
“I’ve been in a lot of important fights,” Álvarez said at a prefight news conference, according to The New York Times. “This is another day at the office. I always go 100 percent. Boxing is my life. I’m here to win.”
The Guadalajara native’s only professional defeat came in September 2013, when he succumbed to Floyd Mayweather Jr. by majority decision.
“He’s a great fighter,” Álvarez said Thursday of Saunders, per The New York Times. “But I’m not the same fighter I was six or seven years ago.”
Saunders, a former WBO middleweight titlist, captured the WBO super middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Shefat Isufi in May 2019.
The 30-year-old southpaw from Herfordshire, England, has defended the belt twice, knocking out Marcelo Esteban Coceres in November of that year and taking a decision over Martin Murray 13 months later.
“It’s going to be a good fight,” Saunders said after Friday’s weigh-in, according to ESPN. “He’s a great champion. But to be honest with you, I’ve come here to take all of his titles and take them by storm.”
Canelo vs Saunders Card
Main Card
Canelo Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs, WBC and WBA champ) vs Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs, WBO champ): super middleweight, 12 rounds
Elwin Soto (18-1, 12 KOs, WBO champ) vs Katsunari Takayama (32-8, 12 KOs): junior flyweight, 12 rounds
Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs) vs Souleymane Cissokho (12-0, 8 KOs): junior middleweight, 10 rounds
Frank Sánchez (17-0, 13 KOs) vs Nagy Aguilera (21-10, 14 KOs): heavyweight, 10 rounds
Preliminary Card
Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Irving Castillo (9-1, 6 KOs): lightweight, 6 rounds
Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KOs) vs José Antonio Meza (6-4, 1 KOs): junior welterweight, 6 rounds
Christian Alan Gómez Duran (19-2-1, 17 KOs) vs Xavier Wilson (11-2-1, 1 KOs): welterweight, 8 rounds
Kelvin Davis (1-0, 1 KOs) vs Jan Marsalek (8-2, 7 KOs): welterweight, 4 rounds
