How to Buy Crawford vs Porter Fight Tonight

Terence Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight title against Shawn Porter at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, November 20.

Crawford vs Porter Preview

Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO), and fellow 34-year-old Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) are the main event on a solid card, and their battle should be a doozy.

Crawford is the favorite, and he’ll get a chance to quiet criticism that he hasn’t faced a real contender when he squares off with Porter. Crawford has taken down the likes of Ricky Burns, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Ray Beltran, Viktor Postol, but Porter should be the most talented fighter he has faced.

“Me personally, I respect everything that Shawn do,” Crawford said about Porter at a press conference this week. “Like I said, Shawn is athletic, can box, bang, move around in the ring, cut corners and take angles. I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t respect anything that he do. I just think I do a lot of things better than Shawn.”

The champ also noted he is already in fight mode.

“The switch is already flipped,” Crawford said, via SB Nation. “Once we signed that contract, the switch turned on. We’re here now and I can’t wait until Saturday, go out there and have fun, display my talent, and look good doing it.”

As for Porter, he’s excited for the challenge, and says he plans on taking charge the second the fight starts. “I’m a fighter who is active, not reactive,” Porter told Sky Sports. “Terence will have to react to me. I will not react to Terence. He’s a fighter so I’ve got a feeling that he will want to fight.”

The challenger has no shortage of confidence heading into his title opportunity, which can’t hurt.

“I’m pretty sure I am on the brink of the Hall of Fame,” Porter said, per CBS Sports. “And with that, this fight is not win or go home for me, it’s win or nothing else. My life, right now, is depending upon winning this fight and beating Terence Crawford. He is a dominant fighter and everyone he gets in the ring with, he dominates. For me to be that guy he can’t dominate and that beats him to the punch and finishes the exchanges, everything that is required to beat Terence, I’ve got it.”

Here’s a look at the fight card: