How to Buy Fury vs Wilder 3 PPV in US

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will box for a third time on Saturday at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, with Fury’s WBC title on the line.

In the United States, the PPV (9 p.m. ET start time) can be bought through ESPN+ right here:

Buy Fury vs Wilder 3

Note that you need to be a subscriber to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $13.99 per month for ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ bundle) to purchase the PPV, which costs $79.99.

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Fury vs Wilder 3 live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Fury vs Wilder 3 Preview

Deontay Wilder is looking to even the score.

The knockout artist retained his WBC heavyweight title in his first scrap with Tyson Fury, boxing to a controversial draw at Staples Center back in December 2018.

While Wilder knocked his foe down twice in the later rounds, Fury controlled much of the fight; the Brit outhit the Bronze Bomber in nine of 12 stanzas, per CompuBox stats.

Before their maiden meeting, both fighters had triumphed in all of their respective bouts, with Wilder stopping 39 of his 40 victories early.

More than 14 months later, in February 2020, Fury captured Wilder’s belt with a dominant performance, putting his foe on the mat twice before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. Neither combatant has fought since.

“Make no mistake about this, Deontay Wilder is the most dangerous heavyweight out there,” Fury recently told the BBC. “Combine them all together and they don’t make a danger like Wilder.

“So that’s what I’m messing with. I’m playing with an atomic bomb, messing round, clipping wires.

“Every time you go into the ring with Deontay Wilder you’re playing with that danger.

“This is the third time now I’ve been in the ring with him and every single time he’s been very dangerous. He’s a very dangerous hombre with big, big power and he can close the distance quickly.

“With most boxers they need to hit you with five punches, with Wilder he can hit you with a quarter punch and knock you spark out.”

In November 2020, nine months after their second tilt, Wilder took to social media to accuse the victor of cheating. In a video, the Alabama native claimed Fury had an “egg-weight-sized object” in his gloves as he dealt Wilder his first career defeat.

Wilder recently doubled down when asked about the allegations.

“You think he ain’t gonna try to cheat this time?” Wilder told 78SPORTSTV, according to the Daily Star. “Oh they’re thinking, they’re coming up with a master plan.

“But my thing to him — man, you couldn’t even get me out on loaded gloves and the conditions I was under.

“You couldn’t knock me out, you didn’t knock me out.”

Fury has since brushed Wilder’s accusations aside, describing them as the rationalizations of a fighter unaccustomed to losing.

“It’s the manner of person he’s become, with defeat,” Fury told ESPN. “He’s almost become bitter, with a boxing match.”

He added that this fight, like the last, won’t make it to the final bell: “Does it go the distance? No chance. I’ll stop him again. I’ll smash him.”