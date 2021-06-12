How to Buy the Nate Diaz Fight Tonight

Buy UFC 263 Here

Nate Diaz makes his highly-anticipated return to the octagon as he takes on Leon Edwards on Saturday at UFC 263.

The PPV portion of the card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Diaz vs Edwards third on that card. You’ll need to order the PPV through ESPN+ to watch Diaz vs Edwards, so here’s how to do that:

How to Buy UFC 263 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 263 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 263 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 263 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 263 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 263 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Where to Watch UFC 263

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch Diaz vs Edwards and all the UFC 263 fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Diaz vs Edwards Preview

Nate Diaz is set to return to the octagon for the first time since 2019 and he’s taking a step up in weight. Diaz will take on Leon Edwards, who is on a nine-fight win streak and the No. 3 ranked welterweight contender.

“There’s a new breed of people all across the board,” Diaz told UFC.com. “They (other fighters) have always been older guys to me in the game, OGs and people doing their thing, fighting and competing, but now it’s all just a bunch of new guys and a bunch of new names – new talent, new styles. Everything’s new. So I’ve been sitting back and watching a lot of stuff go down.”

Edwards might not be a household name like the previous fighters Diaz has faced, but he’s game for the challenge.

“He’s quiet and not a person that a lot of people know,” Diaz said. “If I’m not gonna fight the biggest fight I could possibly find, I’m gonna fight the best fighter that I could possibly find. I’m out there to show people that I’m the best of the best and not just to fight on TV for fun.

“I always want to compete like I always have, and I always want to stay busy, but it’s hard for me to just fight with unnamed opponents and people who haven’t done much yet. Not that they can’t and won’t, but they just haven’t yet, and that’s why I’ve been out. I like challenges and tough opponents and big stuff to happen.”

The bout will be a special five-round fight with no title on the line. It’s good training for whoever wins, with a possible shot at the belt on the line.

“I feel like this is the title,” Diaz said. “There’s not much that you can do more in the game than fight me, as far as I’m concerned. I fought all these guys and done better and done more than everybody, so this is what you get when you get a title.”

Diaz is known for his toughness as a brawler, which Edwards respects but thinks his well-rounded game can pick him apart.

“I’m a much bigger guy,” said Edwards, who is No. 3 at 170 pounds. “I’m a natural welterweight and I’ve been a welterweight my whole career. My shots are going to impact him more, you know? My [advantage] is on the feet, 100 percent. I’m a much better striker in all departments. Also in grappling, I’ve proven time and time again that I’m a well-rounded martial artist.

“I’m not a guy who goes in and looks just to strike, or whatever. I’m going to go in and mix it up and use whatever I need and, basically, to take him apart.”

ODDS FOR UFC 263

Main card

Israel Adesanya (-255) vs. Marvin Vettori (+215)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-230) vs. Brandon Moreno (+190)

Leon Edwards (-570) vs. Nate Diaz (+435)

Belal Muhammad (-225) vs. Demian Maia (+185)

Jamahal Hill (-270) vs. Paul Craig (+230)

Undercard

Drew Dober (-135) vs. Brad Riddell (+115)

Eryk Anders (-150) vs. Darren Stewart (+130)

Joanne Calderwood (-145) vs. Lauren Murphy (+125)

Movsar Evloev (-235) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (+195)

Pannie Kianzad (-210) vs. Alexis Davis (+175)

Matt Frevola (-300) vs. Terrance McKinney (+240)

Steven Peterson (-120) vs. Chase Hooper (EVEN)

Fares Ziam (-135) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+115)

Carlos Felipe (-170) vs. Jake Collier (+150)

