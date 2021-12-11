How to Buy Oliveira vs Poirier Fight Tonight

Buy UFC 269

Dustin Poirier is looking to take the lightweight championship belt from Charles Oliveira, with their clash headlining a loaded UFC 269 card on December 11 at T-Mobile Arena.

In the US, the UFC 269 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) can be bought exclusively through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch Oliveira vs Poirier and all of UFC 269 live:

How to Buy UFC 269 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 269 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 36 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 269 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 269 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 269 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and then purchase the PPV for $69.99:

UFC 269 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 269

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 269 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 269 Preview

Oliveira makes his first lightweight title defense in this fight, and he’ll be facing a formidable foe in Poirier, who has taken down the likes of Max Holloway and Conor McGregor in recent bouts. Since losing to Khabib Nurmogomedov, Poirier has won three straight fights, and he isn’t taking this bout lightly.

“I have so much respect for him,” Poirier said about Oliveira. “He kept chipping away, never lost hope, kept climbing the mountain, picking himself up, dusting himself off. It’s not easy to do. That says a lot about his character and his will to keep pushing forward. This game breaks and chews guys up and spits them out. And he’s a guy who’s resilient and stood the test of time and the lessons it took and put it all together. It’s impressive.”

For his part, Oliveira has won nine straight, recently taking down Michael Chandler. He still hasn’t quite the respect he feels he deserves, though, and winning this fight would go a long way in silencing his critics.

“There is a champion’s mentality, and I have had that for a long time,” Oliveira said. “I knew the wins would come. I knew I would get to [the top]. It’s a matter of timing and getting the right fights at the right time.”

“I love what I do and because I love this, I think I’m better at it,” Oliveira added. “And I get to prove people wrong. If people doubt me, that’s fine. It’s their opinion. But I have the final say in what happens in there.”

Here’s a glimpse at what both fighters bring to the table:

Poirier:

Nationality: American

Born: January 19, 1989

Height: 5-9

Reach: 72 inches

Total Fights: 35

Record: 28-6, one no-contest

Oliveira:

Nationality: Brazilian

Date of Birth: October 17, 1989

Height: 5-10

Reach: 74 inches

Total Fights: 40

Record: 31-8, one no-contest

And a look at the complete fight card, with prelims included:

Main card:

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Prelims:

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early prelims: