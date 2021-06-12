How to Buy UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

Buy UFC 263 Here

Israel Adesanya will face Marvin Vettori in a rematch for middleweight title in the main event at UFC 263, but the main card also features a title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, as well as the return of Nate Diaz, who will face Leon Edwards in a five-round battle.

It’s a truly stacked card.

The PPV portion of the card (10 p.m. ET start time) can only be ordered through ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know about how to buy UFC 263:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 263 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 263 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 263 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 263 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 263 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 263 PPV

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 263 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 263 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 263

Where to Watch UFC 263

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 263 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 263 Preview

While much of the talk has been about the rematch between Adesanya and Vettori, another huge bout on the card will be Nate Diaz (20-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) against Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC). They’ll duke it out in a five-round bout that could be a huge stepping stone for the up and coming Edwards, who has won eight fights in a row.

“I have to go out there and prove my case, you know,” Edwards told the media on Thursday, June 10. “If I smoke a guy like Nate, they’ll put me in a spot that I deserve. That’s nine in a row, and that’s the third most in the history of the promotion. So I’m looking forward to it…“Skillset wise, I’m leaps above him and I will show that on Saturday night. I know he said it’s kill or be killed, but I’m here to kill, so I can’t wait.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since November of 2019, when he saw his fight with Jorge Masvidal stopped due to a badly bleeding cut on his head. Edwards hasn’t lost since he lost by decision to current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman way back in December 2015.

“He’s the top guy, he’s the guy who has been beating everybody, so why wouldn’t I fight the best guy?” Diaz told Rolling Stone about what facing Edwards means. “It’s impressive when somebody can win that many times in a row in the big show… He knows how to win and he knows how to get it done, so it’s going to be a serious, but not serious fight. I gotta kill the mother——.”

The pressure will be on for both fighters, though.

“I don’t care if I lose, I’m (still) fighting for the title,” Diaz added. “The plan is win here and then we’ll see who’s next for me. … I’m rolling with the punches right now, but whatever I’m going to do it’s going to be bigger than anything anybody is going to do.”

Here’s a look at the entire UFC 263 fight card:

Early Prelims Card:

Alexis Davis vs. Pannie Kianzad: 135 lbs.

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola Terrence McKinney: 155 lbs.

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson: 145 lbs.

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam: 155 lbs.

Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe: 265 lbs.

Prelims Card:

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell: 155 lbs.

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart: 205 lbs.

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy: 125 lbs.

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev: 145 lbs.

Main Card:

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno: 125 lbs.

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz, 170 lbs.

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad: 170 lbs.

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill: 205 lbs.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.