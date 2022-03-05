How to Buy UFC 272 PPV on ESPN Plus

Buy UFC 272

A friendship-turned-rivalry headlines the card at UFC 272 as Colby Covington takes on Jorge Masvidal from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the US, the UFC 272 PPV main card (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch UFC 272 live on your TV or a variety of different devices:

How to Buy UFC 272 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 272 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 272 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

How to Watch UFC 272

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 272 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 272 Preview

Two fighters who know each other will take to the octagon on Saturday with welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal going at it. The two were once great friends and even lived together. However, a feud based around a financial dispute with striking coach Paulino Hernandez has fueled their anger towards each other.

“At the time, we shared a few things in common,” Masvidal says. “I let him stay with me for about nine months. He broke his hand, so he didn’t even pay. He was washing dishes and folding clothes. I f—— fed him, too. He lived under my roof, but the second he had the chance to stab me in the back over a couple pieces of silver, he did.

“Now he’s the king of Miami? He’s born and raised in Oregon. I know I’m not everybody’s cup of tea, but Colby Covington is no one’s cup of tea.”

Masvidal has lost two straight fights after a three-fight win streak — both of those coming to champ Kamaru Usman. Masvidal is firmly looking for the 17th KO of his career against Covington.

“The headline Sunday morning is going to be Jorge Masvidal wins and sends Colby Covington to his funeral,” Masvidal told DAZN News. “I’m going to knock him unconscious and send him off on a stretcher.”

As for his future, the fight is big for Masvidal, who is currently No. 6 in the welterweight rankings.

“It’ll put me as the No. 1 contender,” Masvidal said at media day on Wednesday. “I’ll be competing for the title shortly after, so that’s definitely a plus. But as far as having beaten great fighters and stuff, I won’t even talk to my grandkids about this guy. It’ll just be some personal stuff, ‘Yeah, I beat this guy up,’ and some dude I never really liked, and that’s it.”

Full UFC 272 Card

Colby Covington -330 vs. Jorge Masvidal +260, welterweights

Rafael dos Anjos -180 vs. Renato Moicano +155, 160-pound catchweights

Bryce Mitchell -155 vs. Edson Barboza +130, featherweights

Kevin Holland -340 vs. Alex Oliveira +270, welterweights

Serghei Spivac -195 vs. Greg Hardy +165, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -270 vs. Yan Xiaonan +220, women’s strawweights

Mariya Agapova -180 vs. Maryna Moroz +155, women’s flyweights

Jalin Turner -155 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +130, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -140 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +120, light heavyweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -230 vs. Tim Elliott +190, flyweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -800 vs. Brian Kelleher +550, bantamweights

Devonte Smith -150 vs. L’udovit Klein +125, lightweights

Dustin Jacoby -200 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +170, light heavyweights