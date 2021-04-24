How to Buy Usman vs Masvidal 2 Fight Tonight

Buy UFC 261

A rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal headlines a stacked card for UFC 261 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Flordia on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy the UFC 261 PPV and watch Usman vs Masvidal 2, Weili vs Namajunas, Shevchenko vs Andrade and all of the fights:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 261 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 261 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 261 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 261 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 261 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 261 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 261 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 261 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 261

Where to Watch UFC 261

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 261 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 261 Preview

Kamaru Usman has made three successful title defenses and will have to knock off Jorge Masvidal for a second time if he wants to hang on to the welterweight belt.

The bout at UFC 261 is a rematch of their tilt at UFC 251 back in July 2020. Unlike that fight, fans will be in the building for this one, which favors Masvidal — one of the best showmen in the UFC.

“You can hear it yourself, see it yourself – these guys want violence,” Masvidal said. “They don’t cheer for me because I’m so good-looking or the food that I eat, nothing, that’s not why they cheer for me. They cheer for me because I give everybody their hard-earned money.

“I come in here to perform and bring the violence that they crave, and that’s the only reason why I got all these fans behind me.”

That coaxed quite the reaction from Usman.

“Alright, lets be honest. You have 14 losses in your career, seven in the UFC, you’re three and three in your last six,” Usman barked back. “You’re sitting here today ’cause I chose you. I am coming around the track and you’re the first guy I am about to lap. Period”

Usman carries an 18-1 record, not tasting defeat in the octagon since 2013. After a string of decision victories, the “Nigerian Nightmare” has knocked out two of his last three opponents, the latest being Gilbert Burns via a third-round KO. Usman has made it clear he wants to finish Masvidal on Saturday night.

“I didn’t feel like I broke his will. On Saturday night, once I break his will, absolutely I’ll be satisfied,” Usman said. “No, it’s not personal at all. If he’s making it personal, that’s on him. For me, it’s not personal. It’s all about business. He’s that next guy that I’ve picked.”

Usman is a hefty favorite for the fight, coming in at -375.

Two other belts will be on the line for the stacked card, including Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas for the women’s strawweight belt and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade for the flyweight strap.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, welterweights

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas, strawweights

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade, flyweights

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, middleweights

Anthony Smith vs. Jim Crute, light heavyweights

Undercard

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown, welterweights

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic, welterweights

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen, middleweights

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly, featherweights

Early Prelims

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad, bantamweights

Kazula Vargas vs. Zhu Rong, lightweights

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina, flyweights

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi, strawweights

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.