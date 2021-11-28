How to Watch BYU vs Utah Basketball 2021 Live Stream

Something will have to give when No. 18 BYU (5-0) meets in-state rival Utah (5-0) on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of BYU vs Utah online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch BYU vs Utah live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch BYU vs Utah live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch BYU vs Utah live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

BYU vs Utah Basketball 2021 Preview

BYU and Utah will give each other a big early season test in their rivalry game on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be everything you want in an in-state game. They have a great team, a really veteran team. This is a big game,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said during a Wednesday, Nov. 24 press conference.

“They’re undefeated and they’ve started out the season great. They’ve played great basketball. Proud tradition. It’s going to be awesome. These in-state games are really special.”

Utah down 2021 NCAA Tournament Cinderella Abilene Christian 70-56 in their season opener on Nov. 9. The Utes went on to rout Sacramento State and Bethune-Cookman by more than 30 points each. Boston College gave Utah a close game on Nov. 20, won by the Utes 68-61. Utah then beat Tulsa 72-58 to win the Sunshine Slam tournament on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Branden Carlson leads the Utes in scoring with 15.4 points per game. He also averages 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

David Jenkins Jr. also averages double figures with 14.6 points pre night. In addition, he posts two rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Marco Anthony leads the Utes in rebounds with 8.6 per game. He also averages 6.4 points, two assists and a block per contest.

BYU likewise won their first five games in mostly dominant fashion, including an 81-49 win over then No. 12 Oregon on Nov. 16. Only San Diego State came closer the double figures against the Cougars, a 66-60 win for BYU on Nov. 12.

Alex Barcello leads the Cougars in scoring with 18.8 points per game. He also averages 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

Te’Jon Lucas scores 10 points per game as the team’s second-leading scorer. He also posts two rebounds, five assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Gideon George leads the Cougars in rebounding with 7.4 per game. He scores six points per game and dishes 1.4 assists per contest.

“There is definitely a lot of juice for this one,” Utah head coach Craig Smith said per Jay Drew of Desert News. “But our guys have had juice. It has been very few and far between where we have had to ride our guys about more energy and more toughness. Our guys have really been about that. But you can certainly feel that opponent that is coming up (creates a heightened buzz).”