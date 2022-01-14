BYU vs Gonzaga 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Second-ranked Gonzaga (12-2) and BYU (14-3) meet in a rematch of last season’s epic West Coast Conference Tournament title game.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of BYU vs Gonzaga online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch BYU vs Gonzaga live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch BYU vs Gonzaga live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch BYU vs Gonzaga live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch BYU vs Gonzaga live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch BYU vs Gonzaga live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

BYU vs Gonzaga Preview

When BYU and Gonzaga meet on the court, the lineups will look significantly different from last season’s WCC title tilt, won by the Zags 88-78.

Jalen Suggs left Gonzaga for the NBA while his former Minnehaha Academy high school star teammate Chet Holmgren joined the Zags. BYU lost starters Gavin Baxter and Richard Harward to season-ending injuries, but the Cougars have kept winning. That includes wins over No. 12 Oregon, Utah, and San Diego State.

“Our non conference schedule, the coaches did a great job preparing us for games like this. But yet it’s Gonzaga,” BYU junior guard Trevin Knell said per Jeff Call of the Deseret News. “They’re a great team and really well coached. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but our non conference schedule has helped us both mentally and physically with our toughness to prepare for this game.”

BYU isn’t in the top 25, but the Cougars rank 30th in the net rankings on NCAA.com. Krell, who averages 7.4 points and two rebounds per game, said the Cougars are “right where we want to be in terms of our end goal of going to the NCAA Tournament and making a deep run” per Call.

“This team is special,” Krell said per Call. “We compete, no matter if we’re making shots or missing shots. We give it our all 100% of the time. I feel like that’s what’s going to show on Thursday.”

Gonzaga hasn’t lost since Dec. 4 against No. 24 Alabama, 91-82. The Zags only two losses came against ranked opponents with. Eighth-ranked Duke also beat the Zags 84-81 on Nov. 26. Zags head coach Mark Few expects a similar challenge from the Cougars.

“They always just play crazy, crazy hard and they come at you with a multitude of guys and play with great confidence,” Few said per Jim Heehan of The Spokesman-Review. “They’re getting some really good play out of (Fousseyni Traore), and they’ve had a wonderful, successful non league (showing).”

Traore, a 6-6 freshman forward, averages 8.1 points and 7.8 points for the Cougars. BYU could face challenges in the post against Gonzaga’s 7-0 center in Holmgren, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in his first 14 career games.

The Cougars will also need to slow down Zags 6-10 junior forward Drew Timme. He averages 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

While Gonzaga has won the last three meetings, Timme hasn’t forgotten the lone loss in his career against the Cougars in 2020.

“They don’t back down. It’s a big rivalry game and the fun thing is we get their best shot, they get our best shot,” Timme said per Heehan. “I still have that bad taste in my mouth from (a loss) freshman year, so no love lost between us.”