How to Watch BYU vs USC Football Game Online Free

The BYU Cougars will visit the USC Trojans over at the LA Coliseum in what is the final game of the regular season for both squads. While USC is ready to move on to next year, the Cougars are looking to position themselves as best as possible for a New Year’s Bowl.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of BYU vs USC online:

BYU vs USC Football 2021 Preview

The 13th ranked BYU Cougars find themselves in a very difficult position to be able to get into one of the top New Year’s Bowls. As an independent, BYU find themselves in a very unique situation.

Kalani Sitake’s side will look to end the regular season in prime fashion and find a way to have as good a ranking as possible. The Cougars dominated Pac-12 opposition winning all five games this season and now face a team that won four games up to this point.

That being said, the Cougars could find themselves in a trap game that could complicate them. BYU come into this game with a great deal of players that are either injured or playing through some knocks that they suffered in the past few weeks.

This factor could have them at a different level compared to the squad that won against the other Pac-12 teams as that also decimated Virginia.

There will be a particular difference in terms of what the Cougars will be wearing. On Monday, BYU released the uniform combination it will wear against USC. The Cougars will sport the royal away jerseys with royal helmets. This uniform is known as the “Royal Oreo”. This marks the first occasion in their history when they wore 12 different combinations.

Meanwhile USC are coming off a historic loss to UCLA by 62-33. This was the first time since 2013 they lost to the Bruins at the Coliseum and now need to look at the prospect of winning out their last two games against BYU ad Cal in order to be eligible for bowl game.

The effects of this game were not just felt on the sporting front, it has also made many of the potential recruits that have decided to decommit from the program and start to look elsewhere.

If there was a bright spot to Southern Cal’s performance it was that of running backs Keaontay Ingram and Vavae Malepeai. Ingram led USC in rushing yards with 96 yards. Meanwhile Vavae had a career-high three touchdowns in a losing cause.