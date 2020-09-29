California Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 28]

Wildfires in California continue to grow, prompting evacuations in all across the state. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on September 28. The first section of this story shows interactive maps for the state and the second section provides updates on specific fires, including the fast-growing Zogg and Glass fires.

Here’s what you need to know:

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly. If you live near a fire, stay tuned to your local media.

A good interactive map to follow is from Inciweb, “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information. Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

A interactive fire map is below, provided by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. The map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Mapping Support also provides a map of red flag warning areas and current wildfires. They note: “Zoom in, click red area and follow link for official details. See 2 links upper left corner.” This is satellite hotspot data, so it shouldn’t be used for evacuation planning. View the full map here.

You can also find a map of shelters near you here. (This is not an evacuation map.)

List of Active Fires in California on September 28, 2020

This alphabetized list was updated for September 28. The information on many of these fires will also include who you can follow for the latest updates. Fires that are 100% contained, even if technically still active, may be removed from this list.

August Complex Fire Including Sout Zone, August Complex North Zone (including Elkhorn and Hopkins) & West Zone

This fire complex was started by lightning on August 17 and is now 878,470 acres in size according to Inciweb and 45% contained as of September 28 at 9:31 a.m. The fire complex started out as 37 individual fires across the Mendocino National Forest. Many have since been contained or merged. The fire’s size has grown in part because it’s now split into three zones: South, North, and West.

Inciweb noted on September 11 that this was already the largest fire in California history.

Here’s the South Zone map.

Inciweb has a North Zone map below.

Follow the U.S. Forest Service Mendocino County’s Facebook page for evacuation updates about the West Zone.

A Mendocino County evacuation map is below.

A Lake County evacuation map is below.

To stay updated on the fire and local evacuations, see these sources:

Apple Fire

This fire is 33,424 acres in size with 95% containment according to Cal Fire’s last update on August 18 (Inciweb’s last update on August 28 had the same information.) It was caused by human activity.

Bear Fire

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office created an evacuation map for the Bear Fire, which you can see below or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex Fire. Please see the North Complex Fire listing for more details, as the fire is now considered part of the North Complex West Zone.

For updates on evacuations, you can follow:

Bell Fire

This fire is in Tuolumne County (Stanislaus National Forest), in the Emigrant Wilderness east of Pinecrest. It was started by lightning and is 50 acres in size as of September 10, located 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead and 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead.

Blue Jay Fire (and Wolf Fire)

This fire was started by lightning on July 24 and it’s now 4,673 acres in size and 50% contained as of September 28. It’s located 4 miles south of White Wolf Campground and one mile west of Lukens Lake Trail. See the latest map here.

Inciweb noted:

The fire is burning primarily on the north/northwest perimeter off of Tioga Road. Fire is creeping and smoldering through compact litter and duff, heavy fuels on the forest floor, and in pockets of accumulated dead and down logs, with some isolated single tree torching along the active perimeter. Smoke is rising to tree height and dispersing.

Bobcat Fire

This fire is northeast of Cogswell Reservoir in Los Angeles County, near San Gabriel Canyon. (Inciweb notes it’s located near Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area.) The fire started on September 6. In the last update from Inciweb on September 28 at 8:05 p.m., it was 114,402 acres and 62% contained. The cause is under investigation.

LA County has a fire update page here. You can follow LA County evacuations on a map here or below.

You can register for alerts about evacuation information in LA County on this page.



Bullfrog Fire

This fire was first listed on Cal Fire on September 12 as being in Fresno County, southeast of Bullfrog Lake, near Dinkey Lakes and Nelson Lake. According to Inciweb, as of September 28 it is 1,185 acres and 50% contained. The cause is under investigation. It’s located 43 miles northeast of Clovis.

Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex Fire (Tehama/Glenn Zone)

The Tehama and Glenn Zones of the fire complex are 19,609 acres and 97% contained, according to Cal Fire on September 19, the last update Some fires that were part of this complex may not be considered part of a different complex that’s listed in this story.

Google Maps has a map of the fire here.

You can sign up for alerts from Tehama County here. Enroll in Glenn County alerts here. Cal Fire page Information line: 530-526-7625



Creek Fire

A detailed fire map with evacuation zones is below or here.

This fire was 500 acres and 0% contained in Fresno County in the afternoon of September 5 northeast of Shaver Lake near Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road. The fire has since exploded to 304,640 acres in size and is 39% contained, according to Cal Fire’s latest update on September 28 at 7:07 p.m. The cause is under investigation. It’s affecting Fresno and Madera counties.

Fresno County is now providing an evacuation map below or here. You’ll need to click “OK” to see the evacuation map.

Evacuations: Fresno County’s Media Page lists evacuations, but see the map above for more details and the latest.

Animal evacuations (call for the latest updates):

Fresno Fair Grounds is accepting small animals and large animals.

The Sierra Veterinary Hospital is full at this time.

Mariposo Fairgrounds is accepting small animals in Madera County.

Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds is accepting large animals (horses only) in Madera County.

You can call the Red Cross’s hotline for shelter information at 572-595-7401.

How to stay updated on this fire:

Stay updated on the latest evacuation and fire size news through these sources below.

CZU Lightning Complex Fire (including Warnella Fire)

This fire complex included fires in various locations across San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. It totals 86,509 acres and is now 100% contained as of September 22. Cal Fire is providing updates. If anything changes, you can see the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here.

You can find updates on CalFire’s Twitter. View the most current evacuation information for Santa Cruz County here. See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here.



Devils Fire

Because the Devils Fire is near the Slater Fire, please see the Slater Fire listing for evacuation information and more updates.

Dolan Fire

This fire is in Monterey County in Ventana Wilderness near Dolan Road and Highway 1. The size is currently 128,417 acres and containment is 71% as of September 28.

See a map and more details here and here. See a map of all the fires in Monterey County below, including evacuations and evacuation centers, or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Evacuation centers are set up in the following locations:

Monterey Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for evacuees heading north

King CIty Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for evacuees heading east

Call 805-788-2307 if you are an evacuee heading south.

El Dorado Fire

This fire is off Oak Glen Road and Potato Canyon Raod, west of Oak Glen in San Bernardino County. It’s now 22,680 acres, 92% contained as of September 28 at 8:48 a.m. The fire was started by a gender-reveal party. You can read more details in Heavy’s story here.

Cal Fire noted: “All evacuation orders have been lifted. Previously evacuated communities remain under an evacuation warning. As you return home, please keep in mind that there will be firefighting personnel, heavy equipment and other cooperators working in the area. Please drive with EXTREME caution. Slow down, obey all traffic laws and expect possible traffic delays.”

A live evacuation map for San Bernardino County is being updated is here or below. It may also include information from other fires.

For updates about the fire’s growth, see the following:

Feather Fire

This fire is northwest of Howland Flat in Sierra County. The fire’s current status isn’t clear, but it’s listed as active on Cal Fire (last updated September 22.)

Fork Fire

This fire started September 8 in El Dorado County, northeast of Pollock Pines near South Fork Road and Trail View. It’s 1,667 acres and 70% contained as of September 28, according to Inciweb.

The cause is under investigation.

Fox Fire

This fire started September 16 and is still listed as active per Cal Fire. It’s in Siskiyou County. As of September 28, it’s 2,188 acres in size and 93% contained.

Glass Fire

This fire started September 27 and is already 36,236 acres in size and 0% contained as of September 28 at 7:52 p.m., according to Cal Fire. It started near North Fork Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Springs Road in Napa County. There are numerous evacuation orders in effect for Napa, Sonoma, Santa Rosa counties, and the city of Calistoga.

Evacuation orders (see the end of this section for maps):

Napa County Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/napa-county-oes/

City of Calistoga Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/city-of-calistoga/

Sonoma County Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office/l

Santa Rosa Evacuation Information: https://local.nixle.com/santa-rosa-police-department/

Evacuation centers, according to Cal Fire:

Napa County Evacuation Center: Cross Walk Church: 2590 First Street, Napa, CA

Sonoma County Evacuation Centers: Santa Rosa’s A Place to Play (Temporary Evacuation Point) 2375 West 3rd Street

Petaluma Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point) 175 Fairgrounds Drive and Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South

Sonoma: Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Dr

Napa County evacuation map:

Sonoma County evacuation map:

Santa Rosa evacuation map:

Lake Fire

This fire is southwest of Lake Hughes near Lake Hughes Road and Prospect Road. The cause is under investigation. It’s 31,089 acres and 95% contained in Los Angeles County as of the last update in late August. The fire has been transitioned to local control.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is near Putah Creek Bridge and Beressa Knoxville Road. It’s a combination of fires with 98% containment, totaling about 363,220 acres in five counties, including Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, and Solano as of September 12.

This complex includes the Walbridge Fire (merged with Stewarts), Meyers Fire, and Hennessey Fire.

Cal Fire notes: “Crews will continue to work to reinforce containment lines and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area. Widespread smoke from other fires will continue to be visible in the area.”

How to stay updated on this fire:

Martindale Fire

Video from Sky5 shows a "Super Scooper" making a water drop on the fast-moving #MartindaleFire burning north of Santa Clarita. Watch live: https://t.co/QmUsxRmOrc pic.twitter.com/AtpJ26r6PX — KTLA (@KTLA) September 28, 2020

This new fire, the Martindale Fire, just started on September 28. A rough map is below. It’s east of Hawthorne, according to CalFire.

Update: Currently over 12 aircraft directed in to aerial attack on #MartindaleFire. Includes, 5 airtankers, 2 Super Scoopers, and 3 helicopters. Fire began around 3 pm. Fire continues rapid rate of spread south of Bouquet Canyon. pic.twitter.com/PFP7nVrBWh — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 28, 2020

It’s off Bouquet Canyon and approximately 400 acres in size. Some evacuation orders were already issued, so you’ll want to watch this fire closely if you’re nearby.

EVACUATION ORDER, #MartindaleFire: From Bouquet Reservoir Dam, south to Mile Marker 11.5.

Evacuation WARNING from Mile Marker 11.5 to Texas Canyon Ranger Station. #Angeles_NF and #LACoFD now in Unified Command. #OneTeamOneFight! #ANF pic.twitter.com/aDd8cVLYat — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 28, 2020

There’s already an Inciweb page for the fire. It’s moving south with a rapid rate of spread.

LA County has a fire update page here. You can follow LA County evacuations on a map here or below.

You can register for alerts about evacuation information in LA County on this page.

Moraine Fire

This fire started on August 21 in Tulare County near the south of Palmer Peak, east of Avalanche Pass Trail on the north side of Moraine Creek. It’s 668 acres and 70% contained as of the last update on September 23.

North Complex Fire

This fire started on August 17 near Fleming Sheep Camp on Mt. Hough Ranger District in Plumas National Forest, Cal Fire reported. It’s now more than 306,135 acres in size, 78% contained as of September 28 at 9:39 p.m., and numerous evacuations are still being posted for the fire.

According to Inciweb, here is the latest map.

It includes the Bear and Claremont fires. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office created an evacuation map for the North Complex West Fire, which you can see below or here.

Plumas County, Yuba County, Butte County, Alameda County, and other counties are posting evacuations for the fire. You can see a North Complex Fire evacuation map (including the Claremont and Bear fires) here or below, as provided by Plumas County.

Evacuation center information can be found by contacting:

Plumas County Social Services 530-283-6350

Call Plumas County Animal Services for animal shelter information

Butte County TEP, Butte County Fairgrounds- 199 E Hazel Street, Gridley, CA 95948

Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds. Entrance across from 275 Second Street, Yuba City, Ca.

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Hosting Large and Small Animals- Goats, Chickens, Alpacas, and Dogs

Sutter County Sheriff Posse Arena- 44 Second Street Yuba City, CA- Livestock and Horses

For updates on evacuations, you can follow:

Ranch 2 Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County, north of San Gabriel Canyon Road and Ranch Road in San Gabriel Canyon. It’s 4,237 acres and 96% contained as of the last update on September 14. This was Inciweb’s final fire size report. The cause was human, suspected arson.

Rattlesnake Fire

This fire is in Tulare County and burning in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness in the Rattlesnake drainage. It was discovered August 16 after lightning in the area and some nearby areas are temporarily closed. The fire is 4,070 acres in size.

Inciweb noted:

The fire is burning in steep inaccessible terrain with sparse ground fuels and pockets of dead and down trees. While the size of the fire has increased, as it is moving through the Rattlesnake Creek drainage, there are no current threats to life or property. The park is using a confine and contain full-suppression strategy utilizing natural rock features, existing trails, and other natural barriers as containment lines. Not only does this limit exposure to firefighters and minimizes impacts in the wilderness, it allows firefighting resources to be available to battle other wildfires across the area and state that have a greater threat to life and property.

Red Salmon Complex Fire

This fire is in Humboldt County near Salmon Mountain and 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek. It started July 27 by lightning. According to Inciweb, the fire is 116,728 acres and 32% contained as of September 28 at 1:20 p.m.

Inciweb noted that Forks of the Salmon remains under an evacuation warning, and some other areas are closed to the public. Trinity County evacuations are being updated here.

The fire information line is 530-316-1042.

SCU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is in multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County. The complex accounts for multiple fires totaling 396,624 acres and 98% containment as of September 19, Cal Fire’s last update. Here’s an online evacuation map for the fire in case anything changes:

In Santa Clara County, all evacuation orders were lifted. The public information line for these fires is 669-247-7431. Also follow Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit for updates.

Slater Fire (and Devil Fire) near Happy Camp

This fire was reported on September 8 in Siskiyou County north of Mt. Shasta, near the 99-97 Cutoff and Yellow Butte Road. It’s now 154,102 acres in size as of September 28 at 9:49 p.m. and the cause is under investigation, Inciweb noted. It’s 40% contained.

Some evacuation orders are still in place in both California and in Oregon.

Evacuation updates:

The Devil Fire is also nearby.

Slink Fire

This fire started August 26 and the cause is under investigation. It’s in Mono County west of Coleville near Slinkard Valley. It’s 26,759 acres and 86% contained as of September 28, according to Inciweb. Evacuations are no longer in effect.

Snow Fire

This fire started on September 17 and was still active on the west of Palm Springs in Riverside County as of September 17, according to Cal Fire. According to Riverside, as of September 24 it was 6,254 acres and 80% contained.

SQF Complex Fire (Including Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire)

This fire was caused by lightning. It’s 150,744 acres in size and 54% contained as of September 28 at 9:52 p.m., the latest Inciweb update. It started 25 miles north of Kernville, California. The fire is now divided into two zones: East Castle Zone and West Castle Zone.

You can get emergency updates and evacuation updates on the fire page here. An evacuation map is here if you scroll to close to the bottom of the page. A field damage map with photos is here (this map is not an evacuation map.)

Inciweb recommends the following for updates:

East Castle Zone

West Castle Zone

West Castle Zone Information Line: (916) 618-3195 West Castle Zone Media Line: (559) 635-8206 (staffed 24 hours)

West Castle Zone Information Line: (916) 618-3195 West Castle Zone Media Line: (559) 635-8206 (staffed 24 hours) West Castle Zone Website: www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents

West Castle Zone Email Updates (sign up): https://tinyurl.com/SQFComplexWest

Evacuation Info: www.alerttc.com

Facebook: @CALFIRE_TUU

Twitter: @CALFIRETUU

Wolf Fire

This fire started September 22. It’s 1,092 acres and 35% contained and was caused by lightning. It’s burning one mile north on the side of Tioga Road and White Wolf campground. It’s creeping and smoldering with some isolated single tree torching, according ton Inciweb.

Zogg Fire

This fire started September 27 and it’s already 31,237 acres in size and 0% contained according to Cal Fire SHU’s update. It started north of Igo near Zogg Mine Road and Jenny bird Lane in Shasta County. The cause is under investigation and there have already been three civilian fatalities and 146 structures destroyed.

Cal Fire noted on the afternoon of September 28 that there were mandatory evacuations in the following areas:

You can find a satellite map of the fire in the tweet below.

Monday 9/28 just after 5pm. The #ZoggFire map now has the latest satellite hotspot data from a pass around 1:30pm. The fire has grown but not the crazy fast growth of last night. See 2 links upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/GuxlTvbFdR pic.twitter.com/tIEL2oGQM0 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 29, 2020

The City of Redding also has a fire map that includes Zogg, August Complex, and other fires in Shasta County here or below.

The Bay Area News Group is also providing an evacuation map here, which was made embeddable and is included below.

