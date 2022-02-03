How to Watch Cameroon vs Egypt AFCON Semifinal in US for Free

Hosts Cameroon take on perennial African powerhouse Egypt in the semifinal of the African Cup of Nations on Thursday.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Cameroon vs Egypt online:

Cameroon vs Egypt 2022 Preview

Cameroon and Egypt face off in a dream encounter with a chance for the winner to get to the AFCON final. These two are amongst the most successful team in this competition and once again they will lock horns over at Paul Biya Stadium on Thursday.

For Cameroon, the ride to the semis is one that has seen them overcome certain tough moments and truly establish themselves as one of the top contenders for the title.

A great deal of the responsibility will lie on the duo of Aboubakar and Ekamb. Both these players scored or assisted all of Cameroon’s 12 goals at the tournament. This obviously makes than important cogs to the team’s overall success on Thursday.

Aboubakar, who is currently the competition’s highest goalscorer with six goals, also has one assist to his name, while the Olympique Lyon forward is one goal shy having netted five so far.

While the duo have caught the eye in attack, Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu and Seattle Sounders man Nouhou Tolo have been solid at the defensive end of the pitch and we expect them to start for the third game running.

Egypt know that they are in a steady ascending curve where they hope to see their most solid football at this particular stage, or at least that is the prevailing thought. Their performances so far in this tournament have left much to be desired. Yet moments of individual brilliance helped Carlos Queiroz’s side to overcome a rocky start to the tournament.

This is a far cry from their form in World Cup qualifying where they earned 12 out of a possible 18 points and were top of their group.

Some if Egypt’s shortcomings lie in the absence of players like Hamdi Fathi. The Al Ahly midfielder picked up an injury in last Wednesday’s game against Ivory Coast, meaning Ayman Ashraf will most likely be considered for a second consecutive start in this competition.

Fellow Al Ahly teammate Akram Tawfik is also out of contention for the Pharaohs after the 24-year-old sustained a severe injury in the opening game against Nigeria which saw him come off inside the opening 11 minutes. The extent of how long he will have to recover is still unknown and his hopes to be in the World Cup, should The Pharaohs qualify, is now a huge question mark.

They will also have to make do with the absence of former West Bromwich Albion man Ahmed Hegazy, who was hooked off at halftime against Morocco through injury with goalscorer Trezeguet will be taking his place.

Cameroon Probable XI:

Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu, Nouhou Tolo; Samuel Oum Gouet, Anguissa; Karl Toko Ekambi, Pierre Kunde, Moumi Ngamaleu; Vincent Aboubakar

Egypt Probable XI:

Mohamed Sobhy; Omar Kamal, Trezeguet, Mahmoud Hamdi, Ahmed Abou El Fatouh; Ayman Ashraf, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Elneny; Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah