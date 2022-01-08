Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Cameroon will kick off the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations as they host Burkina Faso on Sunday over at Stade Omnisport Paul Biya over in Yaounde.

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Cameroon vs Burkina Faso and every other AFCON 2022 match online:

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports en Español, beIN Sports Xtra Español (those four channels will combine to have every AFCON 2022 match) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso and every other AFCON 2022 match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso 2022 Preview

AFCON 2022 has started out with controversy and all types of talk about “conspiracies” that would end up helping out the host nation.

Hosts Cameroon will be looking to make a strong start to the Africa Cup of Nations as they begin their quest to reclaim the tournament that they won back in 2017. The five-time winners as the second most successful side in AFCON history and they come into this on the back of four successive wins in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

This is amid a great deal of doubt that this version of the Indomitable Lions under Portugese coach Toni Conceição creates. As of right, they have the names to be able to go far in this tournament with names like Andre Onana in goal. For the Ajax goalkeeper this will be his first start in over nine months since after serving a ban for doping.

There are two doubts that Cameroon would have coming into this match, would be in central defense between Jerome Onguene and Harold Moukoudi. The other question mark lies up top with the likelihood of Vincent Abobakar beating out Eric-Maxim Chuopo Moting as the team’s striker.

Also the question will be if Karl Toko-Ekambi will see his club form translate into international play.

Cameroon have also kept three consecutive clean sheets which leaves Burkina Faso with a tough task ahead.

Despite all this uncertainty from an overall team functionality, the home advantage could help spur them into the semifinals; keeping in mind

Burkina Faso are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions but home advantage is likely to be key for the hosts and Cameroon can make it count to claim a victory in this opening match. More importantly, Burkina Faso have not lost to Cameroon in their last four matches.

More importantly, Burkina Faso came into this tournament on a high as they were unbeaten in their six second-round matches, during that run they were able to get draws against Algeria.

But the big story from Stallions emerged on Saturday as nine players turned up positive for COVID.

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso have had 9 players and staff test positive for COVID-19, just before the #AFCON2021 opener against Cameroon. Burkina Faso believe this is a CAF "conspiracy" to give Cameroon a walkover. "It's a scandal. we need to investigate this." said Bertrand Traoré. pic.twitter.com/hetqq6EAEl — African Insider (@African_Insider) January 8, 2022

One of the most outspoken voices in the past hours that emerged was Bertrand Traore. The Burkina Faso captain has deplored as “a scandal” coronavirus testing procedures at the Africa Cup of Nations after up to five players and coach Kamou Malo tested positive in the run-up to Sunday’s opener against hosts Cameroon.

The Aston Villa forward told a press conference in Yaounde on Saturday: “It’s a scandal, we cannot be deprived of first-team players 24 hours before the match.” Assistant coach Firmin Sanou, standing in for Malo, said: “We have four or five Covid cases, mainly first team players, we’re not going to name names.”