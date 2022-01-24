Cameroon vs Comoros AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Hosts Cameroon face a Comoros side that would like to gain some inspiration to potentially have one of the biggest upsets of the year.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Cameroon vs Comoros online:

Cameroon vs Comoros AFCON 2022 Preview

After seeing some of the perennials contenders fall by the wayside, they see their chances to win the title on their home soil grow. Now that does not mean that it is a done deal, they still have four more obstacles to surpass before being able to achieve that objective. Yet with all that being said, they will start that journey by facing an extremely weakened Comoros side that will have to recur to a tremendous bit of effort and some good fortune to come away with one of the most improbable results in recent football history.

Cameroon will look for a spot in the semis knowing that they have to take on a team that they have never faced. This particular trend is the first time in 60 years that, the third time ever, that Cameroon play a debutant. The last time that this happened was in the 1962 semifinals against Tunisia.

Yet when talking about the past and merging it with the present, Cameroon find themselves in a good streak in AFCON play over the past 13 matches where their only loss was to Nigeria in the second round in 2016.

Cameroon are led into this stage by leading goalscorer Vincent Aboubakar. So far this tournament, the Al Nassr man scored five goals. One more would make him the highest goalscorer in this competition since Egypt’s Hossam Hassan and South Africa’s Benni McCarthyboth scored on seven occasions back in 1998.

Comoros come into this match with 12 players out due to positive COVID results. This is a major blow for a team that is making their maiden voyage in this tournament. After having knocked out Ghana in the group stage, there was the hope that they could compete and possibly upset the Indomitable Lions, but this current situation hampered them severely.

The situation is so complicated for Comoros that they will have to place a field player at goalkeeper as their started Salim Ben Boina is injured and his two backups, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni, were forced to isolate.

In addition to the players, coach Amir Abdou is also isolated as he turned up positive for the virus.

Fortunately for Comoros, they do have the required 11 players necessary to take part in the match on Monday. As per CAF guidelines, a team that does not have the minimum amount of players for the game will be considered to have lost the 2-0.