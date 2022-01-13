Cameroon vs Ethiopia AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Cameroon will begin the second round of group stage of the African Cup of Nations as they face Ethiopia over at Olembe Stadium. Both teams in Group A look to face each with three points further consolidating them in this tournament.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Cameroon vs Ethiopia online:

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports en Español, beIN Sports Xtra Español and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cameroon vs Ethiopia and every AFCON 2022 match live on the FuboTV app.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español.

Both the "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle and "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" bundle include beIn Sports.

The "World Sports" package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

The "Best of Spanish" package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect. It costs $5 per month for the first month ($10 per month after that):

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Cameroon vs Ethiopia live on the Sling TV app.

Cameroon vs Ethiopia 2022 Preview

It was not pretty for Cameroon against Burkina Faso, but they were able to get a win in their opener, now they look to earn a spot into the knockout stage when they face Ethiopia. The Indomitable Lions were able to come back from a 1-0 deficit to come away with the three points.

What is better for the hosts is that they were able to get over the jitters of the opener and be able to come out of that contest unscathed. Even more positive is that Cameroon have no injury concerns going into that match.

What helped was the reliability of Vincent Aboubakar with his two penalty scores. With this performance, he is poised to take the next step as with one more goal he could become the first Cameroon player to score in three consecutive matches since (not Cameroon FA president) Samuel Eto’o back in 2008.

One player that could be starting is Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting, the Bayern Munich man could be getting the start as Toni Conceição might be able to look into having some alternatives against a team that, on paper, would be considered lesser opposition.

For Ethiopia, their 1-0 loss to Cape Verde left them in a precarious situation. At the same time, a win would be able to get them back in the fight and qualify out of the group stage for the first time since 1968.

They will also be missing Yared Baye, who will be serving a one-match suspension after being sent off in their opener. This will see Mesud Mohammed get the start in the back as he replaced the defender after being red carded.

Meanwhile Gustavo Sangare will be key once again as he was one of the standouts in his last outing.

Cameroon Probable XI (4-1-4-1): Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jerome Onguene, Michael Ngadeu, Nouhou Tolo; Samuel Oum Gouet; Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu, Pierre Kunde, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi; Vincent Aboubakar

Ethiopia Probable XI (4-3-3): Teklemariam Shanko; Suleiman Hamid, Aschalew Tamene, Mignot Debebe, Ramadan Yesuf; Mesoud Mohammed, Amanuel Yohannes, Surafel Dagnachew; Abubeker Nasser, Getaneh Kebede, Amanuel Gebremichael