Candace Owens & Freedom Phones: Conservative Activist Sparks Trend

Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, endorsed Freedom Phones on social media, sparking a trend in the cellphone touted as a smartphone alternative to combat Big Tech.

Owens took to Instagram Live Wednesday, July 14, to promote the phones, describing Freedom Phones as “a solution to the tech monopolies that Apple and Google have created.” She wrote Freedom Phones are “backed by PATRIOTS” and offered a discount code.

But what exactly are Freedom Phones? The alternative line claims to have heightened security measures, and says the technology will not share “your location or private data with 3rd parties,” according to the Freedom Phones website.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Freedom Phones Promises a ‘DeGoogled Smartphone’ ‘Without the Spying Eye & Tracking of Big Tech’

The smartphone launched by Bitcoin millionaire Erik Finman will feature its own app store and pre-loaded apps. https://t.co/tF4eEyJCrb — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 15, 2021

Freedom Phones was launched Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and boasts privacy features that major smartphone companies do not provide, according to its website. The handsets will begin shipments in August.

“A Simple, Intuitive and Easy to Use DeGoogled Smartphone Without the spying eye and tracking of Big Tech,” the Freedom Phones website says.

The line promises that location and data will not be shared with third parties. It uses a hardened Android system, which claims to offer more security and privacy.

“Your phone is a privacy and security hardened mobile OS Based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP),” the website says.

“Your Freedom Phone isn’t reporting in, sharing your digital life with Google, Apple or your carrier. Keep your communications private!” it says.

Freedom Phones includes its own app store, which includes “some of the most popular banned and unbanned conservative sites and apps.” The website says Freedom Phones users can “read what you like, watch what you like, think what you like” and “nothing is censored.”

2. Freedom Phones Is Offered in 2 Versions & Google Pixel Phones Can Be Mailed In & Installed With the Secure OS

Freedom Phone is trending nationally after @erikfinman launched it today https://t.co/970HqvptDg pic.twitter.com/8xFNttAKVD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2021

Freedom Phones offers several options for its users. Two phones, a Pixel 4 and a Pixel 4XL are offered. The options are a “smaller display” or a “larger display.” All of the phones Freedom Phones sells are renewed and refurbished phones. Buyers can select a phone in either “good” or “mint” condition.

Users can also mail in their Pixel 3, 4, or 5 series phones and purchase the Freedom Phones secure OS, the GrapheneOS.

“This service includes the 30+ Starter App Package Option to get you up and running as soon as your phone arrives,” the website says.

Only Google Edition Pixel 3, 4, or 5 can be loaded with the secure OS. The phones are compatible with most carriers, and users can use their existing phone number with their new phone, the website says.

3. Freedom Phones Promises No Data Will Be Shared With Third Parties & The Phones Do Not Have Pre-Installed Hidden Apps

I just did a live on Instagram taking everyone through the new FREEDOM PHONE which is now trending! So excited that I partnered with a SOLUTION against Apple and Google. Use code: CANDACE for 10% off your new phone Watch full video here: https://t.co/GPdRngXPuV pic.twitter.com/c9jENoJDOQ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 14, 2021

Freedom Phones promises secure communication and says users can access the apps they normally use without wondering if their data is being shared.

“Your Freedom smartphone can provide the technology you need without sharing your personal data, conversations, and habits. Use the smartphone features you are familiar with and be confident you are protected by a secure, hardened operating system that has your privacy in mind,” the website says.

The website further says that no hidden apps or pre-installed apps are on the phone, and that the carrier cannot access the phone to compromise security. Freedom Phones promises nothing is running in the background “that can’t be uninstalled.”

“Freedom phones do not have carrier bloatware pre-installed,” the website says. “Your carrier cannot update or access your phone to shut off EBS nor do hidden updates that compromise your privacy or security. No extra background resources are running that might use up battery life or that can’t be uninstalled. No tracking or tracing apps can be push installed without your permission.”

Freedom Phones, launched by self-proclaimed “Bitcoin millionaire” Erik Finman, can be purchased with cryptocurrency.

4. #FreedomPhones Was Trending on Twitter After Owens Promoted the Alternative Smartphone on Social Media

The hashtag FreedomPhones began trending on Twitter after Owens wrote a tweet about her Instagram video that promoted Freedom Phones.

“I just did a live on Instagram taking everyone through the new FREEDOM PHONE which is now trending!” she wrote on Twitter.

On the 13-minute 47-second Instagram video, she talked about the phones features, including increased security.

She wrote:

Get rid of your IPhones and Google phones TODAY. #FreedomPhone FINALLY we have a solution to the tech monopolies that Apple and Google have created. The Freedom Phone is a smart phone backed by PATRIOTS. Use code CANDACE for 10% of your new Freedom Android. I couldn’t be more excited to push this product. I cannot explain how happy I am to get rid of this IPhone!!

5. Freedom Phones Was Announced By ‘Bitcoin Millionaire’ Erik Finman

Today I'm announcing the Freedom Phone. This is the first major pushback on the Big Tech companies that attacked us – for just thinking different. Complete with it's own Uncensorable App Store & Privacy Features. We're finally taking back control. https://t.co/tOSnuxncfd pic.twitter.com/Hykp08ITCQ — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 14, 2021

The social media push coincided with the launch of Freedom Phones, announced Wednesday, July 14, 2021, by creator Erik Finman, a self-proclaimed “Bitcoin millionaire.”

He shared a video about Freedom Phones and wrote:

Today I’m announcing the Freedom Phone. This is the first major pushback on the Big Tech companies that attacked us – for just thinking different. Complete with it’s own Uncensorable App Store & Privacy Features. We’re finally taking back control.

Finman says a Freedom Phone “does everything your current phone does, except censor you and spy on you.”

He said on his video that “everyone is complaining” about Big Tech but “no one is doing anything about it,” so he decided to launch Freedom Phones.

“I’ve made it to Silicon Valley and I have already achieved a lot in my life, but now I’m leaving Big Tech to fight for free speech because the big tech overlords are violating your privacy, censoring your speech and I think that’s so wrong,” he said.

