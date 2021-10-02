How to Watch Capitals vs Flyers Preseason Game Live Online

The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers will look for their first win of the preseason on Saturday while getting players ready for the NHL regular season.

In the United States, the game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Washington (in local markets; Capitals broadcast) and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (in local markets, Flyers broadcast), and it will also stream live on ESPN+ for all out-of-market US viewers.

Capitals vs Flyers Preview

Philadelphia (0-1-1) and Washington (0-1-1) face off at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center in the middle portion of preseason action. NHL regular season action commences on Oct. 12.

The Philadelphia Flyers fell 3-2 in overtime to the New York Islanders on Tuesday and 4-2 to the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Ego Zamula, Maksim Sushko, and Joel Farabee scored goals for the Flyers in the defeats.

Washington fell to the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Wednesday. The Capitals had goals from John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, and Mike Vecchione. In the Capitals preseason opener on Sept. 26, Garrett Pilon and Joe Snively scored goals but the team fell 3-2 to the Bruins in overtime.

The Capitals made roster cuts before Saturday’s game and sent defenseman Vincent Iorio back to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings according to Mike Vogel of WashingtonCaps.com. Washington’s second-round pick this year’s draft, Iorio only played in the loss to New Jersey.

Four Capitals will make their preseason debuts against the Flyers, Vogel reported. That includes defenseman Toby Geisser and forwards Carl Hagelin, Garnet Hathaway, and Nic Dowd. All three played all of last season’s regular season games with the same line.

“I think what makes our line so successful is that we were all on the same page, day in and day out,” Dowd said per Vogel. “We understand each other and all three of us have tried to be and have been really consistent in our game plan going into games.”

Philadelphia will go with its starters against the Capitals. Flyers goalie Martin Jones is expected to play the whole game according to Bill Melzer of philadelphiaflyers.com. Melzer noted that the Flyers “practiced with their potential opening night roster” during a session at practice on Friday.