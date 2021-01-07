Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Should Resign, Says Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund in the day after the surge on the US Capitol building and police shooting of a protester. Capitol Police have been also blasted on social media, with some claiming police let protesters into the building. Those claims have been disputed.

More than 50 police officers were injured in the protests, including some hospitalized with serious injuries.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sund Made a Statement Commending His Officers & Said Their Actions Were ‘Heroic’

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund released a statement Thursday, detailing the police actions during the protest and defending them. He said officers were being “actively attacked” and protesters “were determined to enter into the Capitol building by causing great damage.”

He disputed claims that police stood down, and said police “had a robust plan.” He commended officers for their actions, calling them “heroic” and described the protesters actions as “criminal riotous behavior.”

Sund further confirmed it was a Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt. He did not name the officer, and said that person was placed on administrative leave. e said further investigation would take place.

Some officers were hospitalized with serious injuries, he said. More than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were among the injured.

“United States Capitol Police officers and our law enforcement partners responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building,” Sund said in a press conference. “The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.”

Former US Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer Gave Police ‘The Benefit of the Doubt’ BREAKING: The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement. Steven Sund said protesters “actively attacked” police officers. https://t.co/USH5bEwnST — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2021

US Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer said he wanted to give police “the benefit of the doubt” in an interview with NBC News. Gainer was not present and can’t definitively say what happened, but said it is likely police were trying to deescalate the situation and became overwhelmed by the horde.

He said on the “Today” show there weren’t enough police on the scene to effectively handle the situation.

“Sometimes when you don’t have enough personnel, you can’t stand and fight a large crowd like that,” he said.

He further said, “Clearly there’s failure. There has to be a lot of questions asked and answers given. What is very clear is the police underestimated the violent crowd and the size of it, and they overestimated their ability to control it.”

Nancy Pelosi Said Sund Should Resign Following Breach of the Capitol

Yesterday, American democracy came under attack — but we refuse to be bullied into abandoning our duty to work #ForThePeople. https://t.co/6KoVAVbZh7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 7, 2021

Pelosi called for the resignation of Sund during a statement the day after the surge on the Capitol. She further cast blame of Trump for “inciting an insurrection.”

“Good afternoon,” she began. “I don’t know if the word good is the way to describe it, because yesterday the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America, the gleeful desecration of the US Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence against Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history. Instigated by the President of the United States. That’s why it’s such a stain.”

She also said House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving would be resigning following the surge on the Capitol. Sund’s spokesperson told Polito earlier he has no plans to step down.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Graphic Video Shows Woman Shot in Capitol Amid Protest

