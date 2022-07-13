Cardinals Release Open Training Camp Dates

The Arizona Cardinals are getting that much closer to preseason and a brand new shot at winning their first Super Bowl. For devoted Cardinals fans, this will be a prime opportunity to get a first look at the 2022 Cardinals roster at State Farm Stadium. Kicking it all off will be the annual “Back Together Saturday” on July 30th, starting at 1:30 p.m. and ending at 3:00, formally starting the open training camp dates for fans to attend.

If you’re not able to attend the first camp date, there will be nine other dates through the 10th of August leading up to the first preseason contest on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, on August 12th. This year’s training camp will once again be “Powered by Cox”, a familiar sponsor of the Cardinals.

What You Need To Know Regarding Training Camp

Thankfully, per usual, parking and admission to each open camp date will be free. Tickets will be completely digital, as State Farm Stadium continues to move in a more eco-friendly direction. Although these tickets are free, season ticket holders will get priority on tickets starting July 18th, at 10 a.m. through their account manager portal. All non-season ticket holders will have a chance to reserve tickets beginning two days later, on July 20th at 10 a.m. as well. Each party will be limited to four tickets each, to ensure there are no scalping methods used so that each fan is treated equally.

After the initial “Back Together Saturday” open practice, the next will be two days after on Monday, August first. This will be the first day where players will be practicing in pads and have full contact in drills. This camp will be open to the public from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45. Then on Tuesday the second, the camp will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 10:00. Between the third and the fifth, the camp will be open from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30.

One of the fan-favorite events during camp, the Red and White Practice will be held on Saturday, the sixth of August from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00. After the Cardinals scrimmage, they will take two more days off and return the following Monday, August the eighth from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00. The team will finish up their open dates that Tuesday, and Wednesday from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30.

Players To Watch Out For This Year At Camp

This offseason, Arizona made several moves that brought in talented players, who they hope can produce efficient seasons in 2022. They also retained many players that are still favorites to watch week in and out.

Perhaps the player with the most eyes on him going into camp is “Hollywood” Marquise Brown, who was acquired in a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. With DeAndre Hopkins out the first six games of the regular season due to a suspension, someone will need to step up from the wide receiving core. In a perfect scenario for Brown who has a chip on his shoulder, and a Cardinals roster down one of their best offensive threats, it only makes sense for fans and the team alike to have their eyes glued to Brown during camp.

The next player is cornerback Byron Murphy, who gained more responsibility this past season and is expected to make another jump in 2022. Drafted in 2019, Murphy is in his contract year and needs to make a splash. Thankfully this is one of the more significant years for the Cardinals franchise in recent memory that could determine their future. He has shown flashes of greatness such as shutting down former MVP candidate, Cooper Kupp in the fourth game of 2021, but will be expected to capitalize on his previous performances this year.

Last, but certainly not least is linebacker Zaven Collins, who has to step up after the departure of Jordan Hicks to Minnesota. Being a former first-round draft pick, Collins has a chance to make the most of this opportunity and become a household name in Arizona. While stepping into a huge role fans will get a first look at how he can control the defense during training camp, which is an obvious precursor to the regular season.

Training camp as a whole will open up on July 26th, and close on August 19th to finish up the preseason. The Cardinals will then prepare for the regular season campaign ahead, ranked one of the toughest in the league in 2022. They open up the season at home taking on Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11th.