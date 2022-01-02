Cardinals vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two of the NFC’s best teams clash when the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 2.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Cowboys online, with the options depending on where you live:

Cardinals vs Cowboys Preview

The Cowboys have won four straight, and they seem to be hitting their stride at just the right time. Dallas is fresh from a 56-14 beatdown of the Washington Football Team on December 26.

QB Dak Prescott leads the NFL’s top-ranked offense (409.5 yards per game), and he has thrown for 3,928 yards, 29 TDs and 10 interceptions so far this season.

Prescott didn’t play when these two teams met last year, when Arizona handed Dallas a 38-10 beatdown. He had just fractured his ankle the week prior to the game, and current Bears QB Andy Dalton took his place instead.

“Yeah, it was very difficult for multiple reasons,” Prescott said about last year’s matchup. “That was a week after surgery. I was on my couch, leg propped up, probably on some meds that made it hard to watch the game as well. It made it hard, just not being part of it. It made it hard, the way they came out and played in our home stadium, something that I think about. Yeah, excited to play this team and get [to] this matchup healthy.”

On the other side, the Cardinals are in the midst of a three-game skid, most recently falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 22-16, on December 25. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray went 27-43 for 245 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 74 yards in the loss. The Cards accumulated 11 penalties for 85 yards, and that made a huge difference in the outcome.

Arizona needs a win here if it wants to have a chance to top the Los Angeles Rams in the West, so there will be a good deal on the line for both teams.

“I don’t think (last year’s game) will play in this at all,” Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said about playing Dallas again this year, per the Cardinals’ official website. “They’ve done a great job this year. (Defensive coordinator) coach (Dan) Quinn is a tremendous defensive coach. They have their new additions and draft picks. Obviously, having Dak is a huge deal. So, I would say it doesn’t have much bearing on what happens on Sunday.”

On the injury front, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) will be out for Arizona, while receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and safety Budda Baker (ribs) were limited in practice all week. For Dallas, d-lineman Demarcus Lawrence (foot) and OL Tyron Smith (ankle) were limited this week, but practiced in full Friday, and will likely go here.