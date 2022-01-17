Cardinals vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two NFC West foes face-off on Monday night to wrap the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend, when the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals vie for the last ticket to next weekend’s divisional round.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, the special “ManningCast” broadcast will be on ESPN2, and both of those broadcasts will also stream on ESPN+. Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Rams online:

Cardinals vs Rams Preview

The NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and their division rival Arizona Cardinals (11-6) clash in a rubber match in the first-ever NFL playoff game to be held on a Monday night.

The Rams and Cardinals split their regular-season series, with each winning on the other’s home field; the Cardinals won, 37-20, in Week 4 in Los Angeles, and the Rams got their payback with a 30-23 victory in Arizona in Week 14.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be looking to win his first career postseason game Monday night, after having lost three previous playoff games with the Detroit Lions. Stafford, who joined the Rams this season after 12 years in Detroit, threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns with his new squad.

The Rams possess the league’s fifth-ranked passing offense, averaging 273.1 yards per game. Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were a lethal duo this season, with Kupp becoming the fourth player in NFL history to lead the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).

In the regular-season finale, the Rams fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 27-24, in overtime. The Rams let a 17-0 lead slip away en route to having their five-game win streak snapped. The loss cost them an opportunity to be the NFC’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

“This is a tough feeling,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game. “Our guys did a good job being able to navigate through the season. To be able to still win the division is a good accomplishment, but I don’t know that right now is the time to celebrate that.”

The Rams will be shorthanded in the secondary on Monday night, as they will be without their two starting safeties. Jordan Fuller, who led the team with 113 tackles this season, was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Taylor Rapp was ruled out of Monday’s game with a concussion he suffered in the loss to the 49ers in Week 18. Los Angeles signed 37-year-old Eric Weddle, who is expected to return to the field to play in the secondary for the first time since retiring in 2019.

The Cardinals were the last team in the league to tally a loss this season, after beginning the campaign 7-0. Despite a rough stretch to close out the regular season which saw them lose four of their last five contests, Arizona advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

Third-year QB Kyler Murray will be making his postseason debut for the Cardinals on Monday. The 24-year-old threw for 3,789 yards and 24 TDs this season.

The Cardinals’ leading rusher James Conner is questionable for Monday’s game. Conner, who rushed for 752 yards and 15 scores this year, left last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the ribs.

Arizona had a chance to win the NFC West with the Rams falling to the 49ers, but their 38-30 loss at home to the Seahawks sowed up their runner-up division finish and fifth seed in the NFC tournament.

“Everybody is zero and zero and our guys understand that,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said following the loss in Week 18. “We are disappointed today, but we got to get it out of our system quick and come back because anything can happen once you make the postseason.”

The Cardinals’ pass-rushing extraordinaire J.J. Watt returned to practice this week and is expected to suit up on Monday after missing two months due to a shoulder injury.

The Rams have won nine of the last 10 games between the two teams since McVay took over as head coach.

The winner of Monday night’s game will advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will meet the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 23.