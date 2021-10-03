How to Watch Cardinals vs Rams Game Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will put their unblemished records on the line on Sunday when the two NFC West foes link up in one of Week 4’s marquee matchups.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Rams online, with the options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can't watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don't record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo.

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students.

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it's worth mentioning here since it's the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States.

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cardinals vs Rams live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cardinals vs Rams Preview

Through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals have proven themselves to be legit contenders in the NFC and on Sunday they will face off with the opportunity to make an early-season statement to the league.

The Rams and Cardinals feature two of the most prolific passing games in the NFL, which promises to make Sunday’s game a high-wire show through the air.

The Rams are off to a 3-0 start for the third time in Sean McVay’s five seasons as head coach and are coming off a marquee win last week over the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matthew Stafford has been a force in his first three games at quarterback for the Rams, taking the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week honors in two of those weeks. Stafford has thrown for 942 yards, nine touchdowns and just a single interception in his debut season in Los Angeles, which included throwing for 343 yards and four scores as he outdueled Tom Brady in the Rams’ 34-24 win over the Bucs last Sunday.

The Rams’ offensive arsenal is fully loaded, with Stafford having a full array of weapons to throw to including wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Kupp, the league’s leading receiver, had nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Bucs. The 28-year-old leads the NFL with 367 yards receiving and five touchdowns and was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows he has his hands full with trying to slow down the Rams’ high-powered offensive attack.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller like McVay and a guy like (Stafford) who has played at such a high level for so long,” Kingsbury said. “They’ve really got it going.”

The Cardinals feature their own top-notch offensive weaponry, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, who has thrown for 1,005 yards and seven TDs in the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

“Kyler is playing out of this world, and those guys on the outside are making great catches and getting open,” Stafford said. “It’s a tough, tough task for our defense.”

Murray and the Cardinals rallied from a nine-point third-quarter deficit to get by the winless Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-19, last Sunday.

Murray completed 28-of-34 passes for 316 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Running back James Conner added another two scores on the ground.

One of the game’s biggest plays came on the defensive side of the ball when 2019 second-round pick Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass late in the third quarter and returned it to the house for the go-ahead score.

The Cardinals will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Rams, in which they’ve given up at least 30 points in seven of those contests.