Carlo Ancelotti Talks About ‘Obeying Protocols’ Despite Real Madrid COVID Issues

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti analyzed all the current ongoing situations surrounding his team in the press conference of the year, which also happens to coincide with their match against Getafe.

The Round 19 match has lots of repercussions for Madrid knowing it can further solidify their position top the table, but there were other issues that ended up emerging that the Italian addressed.

Ancelotti: ‘Players Go Beyond The Pitch’

💬 Las declaraciones de @MrAncelotti en la rueda de prensa previa al#GetafeRealMadrid. pic.twitter.com/6wvPNmBvu3 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 1, 2022

The most important point that he talked about was the issue of the actual COVID protocols in place in Spanish football. He, unlike Xavi Hernández, agrees that LaLiga matches be played and that they not be postponed due to covid, as stated in the championship protocol signed by the teams.

“The player not only has a responsibility on the pitch, but also a social responsibility,” said the former Chelsea manager. “And they need to set a good example for everyone. I’m not talking about Vinicius, he has taken it like many others. But in general those of us who work in this world have a greater responsibility.”

This all comes off the heels of a new batch of players that turned up positive for COVID-19. Amongst that group you find Brazilian international Vincius Jr., Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Despite that, all of these players were still allowed to be part of the squad after having tested negative. The only player currently with a positive COVID test is Luka Jović, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Courtois’ absence would have been crucial keeping in mind that he was in a very good run of form. More importantly, this will mark the first game for Andriy Lunin in nearly a year. The Russian’s last match was against in last year’s Copa Del Rey.

“With Courtois, he didn’t have symptoms and it might have been a false positive. He seemed fine today and I think he can play, despite having had just one training session this week,” Carlo emphasized.

All that said, Courtois looked strong in the team’s first practice of 2022 and the Belgian looks ready to go for Sunday’s match.

“[Lunin] is a very motivated goalkeeper who trains very well with quality and will show it soon,” said Ancelotti on the possibility of giving his backup a chance against the Azulones. “He has not had minutes because he has the best goalkeeper in the world in front of him and he and everyone understands it. But he is young and is going to be successful in his career.”

Mbappé ‘The Last Thing’ On Ancelotti’s Mind

With the opening of the winter transfer market, the big question in Madrid is whether the Merengues will look to finally snag one of the biggest obsessions that Florentino Pérez has.

PSG star Kylian Mbappé is now entering the final six months of his contact with the French side and the speculation is that he would come to Spain in the coming weeks.

This coming after the player mentioned that he looked to play out his contract with the Parisians and “look to beat Madrid in February and March” when these two teams clash in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

” I don’t know about [Mbappé]. All we’re thinking about right now is to fight for all the competitions we’re in this season. We have LaLiga, the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and then the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. It’s a busy time. The last thing I’m thinking about is what’ll happen on June 30th.”

