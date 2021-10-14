How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes Without Cable

The Carolina Hurricanes enter the new season poised for another playoff run despite significant roster changes.

In 2021-22, most Hurricanes games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports South, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports South), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Hurricanes market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Hurricanes game live online without cable in 2021-22:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Hurricanes Market

Note: A couple Hurricanes games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following option is for how to watch all other in-market games:

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports South

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, Bally Sports South (local markets) is in “Choice” and up, and NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Hurricanes games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re out of the Hurricanes Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Hurricanes game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Hurricanes Season Preview 2021-22

Carolina won the Central Division with a 36-12-8 record for 80 points. That included beating out the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning for first in the division, but the Hurricanes couldn’t close the deal in the playoffs. The Lightning bounced them in the second round.

The Hurricanes enter the new season with high hopes again but with a much different look. The team parted ways with a load of players via trades, free agency and the expansion draft — Alex Nedelijkovic, Dougie Hamilton, James Reimer, Jake Bean, Petr Mrazek, and Warren Foegle. Meanwhile, the Canes added nine new players via free agency and acquired defenseman Ethan Bear in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers.

It all has Canes head coach Rod Brind’ Amour still sorting things out before the opener against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

“I’ve still got some questions about the whole group because I’m not 100 percent about how the lines are going to go; I’m not sure how the combinations are going to work,” Brind’ Amour said per Chip Alexander of the Charlotte News Observer. “We haven’t had a chance to really see it go. You probably need to be excited, as a coach, but you’re always a little apprehensive.”

Carolina picked up goalie Frederik Andersen in free agency. The former Toronto netminder went 13-8-0 with an .895 save percentage and 2.96 goals against average.

Goalie Anitti Raanta also joined the Canes as a free agent after four seasons in Arizona. Raanta posted a .905 save percentage and allowed 3.36 goals per game amid his 5-5-0 record.

Bear will help the Canes defense, coming off a season where he had a -1 plus-minus score and eight points in 43 games for the Oilers. He proved in 2019-2020 that he can put up substantial points in a full season when he had 21 in 73 games.

New Canes defenseman Ian Cole posted a plus-minus score of 21 last season with the Minnesota Wild. He also had eight points of offense, but he’s been more productive on the offensive end in recent years. He had 26 points in 2019-2020 with the Colorado Avalanche.

Defensemen Brendan Smith and Tony DeAngelo both came over from the New York Rangers. Smith matched his career-best plus-minus score of three last season and tallied 10 points of offense. DeAngelo hardly played last season amid a falling out with the Rangers, but he says that he has put that behind per Alexander. If he does, it give the Canes a chance to have something like DeAngelo’s 2019-2020 season where he posted 53 points and had a plus-minus score of 12.

On offense, the Canes signed center Jesperi Kotkaniemi away from Stanley Cup runner-up Montreal. He had 20 points in 56 games for the Canadiens and another eight points in 19 playoff games.

The Canes also added center Derek Stepan, who posted six points in 20 games for Ottawa last season. Left wing Josh Leivo came over from Calgary a nine-point season in 38 games for the Flames.

Carolina has a tough test ahead in the Metropolitan Division where three other playoff contenders reside. The Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and Washington Capitals could all vie for the division and make big postseason runs. The New York Rangers are expected to make a run at the playoffs, too, amid its overhaul.