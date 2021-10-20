Cavs vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on October 20 in what will be the season opener for both teams.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio for those who live in the Cavs market and Bally Sports Southeast for those who live in the Grizzlies market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Grizzlies, with your options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southeast (both live in local markets) are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cavs vs Grizzlies live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If the Game is out of Your Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the Cavs vs Grizzlies live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Cavs vs Grizzlies live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Cavs vs Grizzlies Preview

The Grizzlies went 38-34 last year, which was ninth in the Western Conference. Memphis averaged 113.3 points a game on offense, (15th in the NBA), and they surrendered 112.3 points a game on defense, which was 16th in the league. With budding young superstars in Ja Morant and big man Jaren Jackson Jr., the future is bright in Memphis.

“There’s growth in a lot of areas, and the chemistry within this team is showing a lot,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said heading into his third season, per NBA.com. “Coming into Year 3, you’re wondering about retention areas from one year to the next. But I feel guys are accelerating a lot with some of the things we ended the season with last year. Our guys are more quickly getting to the things we need to as we get closer to opening night.”

The Cavs had a 16-26 mark in the Eastern Conference last year. They had a 9-27 record on the road, and they finished dead last in the NBA in scoring, netting 103.8 points a game. Needless to say, improvements are needed.

“To be honest, the Cavs haven’t been very successful the last couple years,” center Jarrett Allen said, per Hoops Wire. “We don’t know what it takes to be a high-level team. We haven’t really felt what it’s like to win. Our goal is to play meaningful games at the end of the season. We want to show people that the Cavs are back.”

Now, with a talented young roster that includes guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, center Evan Mobley and forward Lauri Markkanen, the Cavs have hope for the first time since LeBron left.

“Being young is good and bad. It’s good because you have all the energy, you’re hungry, but bad because you’re going to make a lot of mistakes,” Cavs guard Ricky Rubio added. “Do we learn from those mistakes quickly or not quickly enough? Are we sick of losing or are we just tired of losing? Two different things.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams heading into the game:

Cleveland Predicted Starting Lineup: G – Collin Sexton, G – Darius Garland, F – Kevin Love, F – Isaac Okoro, C – Jarrett Allen

Memphis Predicted Starting Lineup: G – Ja Morant, G – Desmond Bane, F – Kyle Anderson, F – Jaren Jackson Jr, C – Steven Adams