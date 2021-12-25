Celtics vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Following a last-minute Christmas gift, the Milwaukee Bucks (21-13) host the Boston Celtics (16-16) in a key Eastern Conference showdown on Christmas Day.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Celtics vs Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks fans get an extra Christmas gift with Giannis Antetokounmpo back for a Christmas Day showdown after clearing COVID protocols.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Christmas morning.

“After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

Antetokounmpo missed the last five games since Dec. 14 due to COVID protocols. The Bucks will also debut guard Donte DiVincenzo against the Celtics according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“DiVincenzo was set to return Dec. 15 from June ankle surgery before entering protocols,” Charania wrote.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will make his season debut on Christmas Day vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. DiVincenzo was set to return Dec. 15 from June ankle surgery before entering protocols. Now, he’s back. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2021

COVID protocols meddled with the Bucks-Celtics game besides one of the league’s biggest stars in Antetokounmpo. Boston won’t have Grant Williams, Josh Richardson, and Sam Hauser. Celtics players Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles, Justin Jackson, and Enes Freedom, also entered COVID protocols on Christmas Eve, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported. Boston has Al Horford, Brodric Thomas, Jabari Parker, and Juancho Hernangomez listed as questionable per Bontemps.

The Celtics’ injury report has been viral on social media.

“An injury report so epic, it wouldn’t fit in Santa’s sleigh,” Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande tweeted on Friday.

An injury report so epic, it wouldn't fit in Santa's sleigh. Shattering Monday's three-tweet record, a five – count 'em five-tweet masterpiece on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/tgjBQdMTSc — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 24, 2021

That laundry list doesn’t end with COVID protocol chaos. The Celtics also have Marcus Smart and Rome Langford out due to injury. Smart and Langford are at least questionable for the Christmas Day game at Milwaukee.

So, who’s healthy for the Celtics? Shooting guard Jaylen Brown comes into Saturday’s game averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Small forward Jayson Tatum has another strong season going with 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest. Center Robert Williams III posts 9.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

That’s three starters available for Boston. Hoford and Smart as are also projected to start according to NBA.com. Otherwise, the Celtics have Dennis Schroeder and Payton Pritchard off the bench.

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Celtics all season at 16-16 through 32 games despite hanging on to second place in the Atlantic Division. Notably the Celtics are 7-10 on the road while the Bucks are 11-5 at home.