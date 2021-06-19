Chavez Jr vs Silva Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Watch Chavez vs Silva Here

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Anderson Silva will clash at the “Tribute to the Kings” on Saturday, June 19 at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The fight card (in order: Omar Chavez vs Ramon Alvarez, Chavez Jr vs Silva, Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr) starts at 9 p.m. ET and can be watched via Fite PPV.

You may be able to order the PPV through your cable provider, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device, you’ll need to buy it through FITE. The PPV costs $39.99.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy and watch a live stream of Chavez Jr vs Silva and all the fights on Saturday night:

How to Buy Chavez Jr vs Silva Fight

Note: You need to sign up for a FITE account (it’s free) before you purchase the PPV, and you can only sign up for FITE through their app on your phone or other streaming device (and not on your computer)

1) Go here to buy the PPV 2) Select “Buy $39.99” 3) Sign in with your FITE account credentials 3b) If you don’t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free 4) Enter your payment information to purchase the PPV 5) You can then watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

How to Watch Chavez Jr vs Silva

Once you’re signed up for FITE and have ordered the PPV, you can watch Chavez vs Silva and all of the fights on the card via the FITE app on any of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

You can also cast the fight to select smart TV’s through the app on your phone, or you can watch on your computer via the Fite website.

More information an all of FITE’s compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Chavez Jr vs Silva Preview

Chavez Jr. has gone 52-5-1 (34 knockouts) in his boxing career, but he lost two of his last three fights, including defeats at the hands of Daniel Jacobs and Mario Abel Cazares in 2019. He knocked Jeyson Minda out last November, however, so he enters this one on a one-fight winning streak.

Silva’s boxing record, though, is the polar opposite of Chavez’s. Silva had gone 1-1 as a professional boxer, losing his debut back in 1998 before knocking Julio Cesar De Jesus out seven years later in 2005.

The 46-year-old Silva, of course, is a former UFC Middleweight Champion, and he holds the record for the longest title reign in the history of the sport. He left the UFC in 2020, but he can’t seem to stay retired. Silva went 34-11-0 in his years in the octagon, but a boxing ring is an entirely different beast.

“Everything is possible,” Silva said heading into the fight. “Now I’m just trying to challenge myself. Maybe I fight on the same card my son is fighting kickboxing. Maybe fight jiu-jitsu—GI or no GI. Maybe muay thai. I’m very excited to go to Thailand, and train and fight in Thailand. I don’t know. Everything is possible.”

Despite the 11-year age difference, Silva thinks the fight will be a great opportunity to see if he’s still got it.

“I’m very blessed to be given this opportunity,” Silva added. “I wasn’t doing anything [when the event was announced]. I was on vacation with my family and people started saying that this was a good opportunity for me. I get to do something that I love and it will be a really good challenge. I feel like it’s good for me.”

For his part, Chavez says he’s ready to go eight rounds with a fighter of Silva’s ilk.

“I didn’t know too much about him, but these days it’s normal (to see) the UFC fighters come to boxing because they have better paydays and that’s interesting, you know,” Chavez Jr. said, as translated by MMA Junkie. “This particular fight with Anderson Silva is more competitive because it’s eight rounds, at 180 pounds [a weight class higher than Chavez Jr.], and Anderson Silva knows how to fight because he had done boxing in the past. It’s a good fight and I think the UFC fighters need to train more (boxing) like him.”

Per BoxRec, Silva has a five-inch reach advantage (78″ to 73″), and at 6-foot-2, he’s got a two-inch height advantage, but Chavez Jr.’s age and experience may be the determining factors here. Regardless, it should be an intriguing bout to watch.

