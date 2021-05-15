How to Watch Chelsea vs Leicester FA Cup Final in USA

Chelsea and Leicester City will clash in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley.

Chelsea vs Leicester FA Cup Final Preview

Thomas Tuchel is looking for his first-ever trophy as Chelsea’s gaffer, while Brendan Rodgers, whose Leicester City squad stands in Tuchel’s way, finds himself in the same boat. One of the two will be hoisting some hardware after this one.

Chelsea is coming off a 1-0 loss to Arsenal Wednesday. “In the end, we were not on the pitch with the same energy. It’s not easy to come up with big intensity with same passing. We were not sharp enough, not with the same energy, hunger, attitude, and like we used to play. So it’s on us. It was totally unnecessary but it’s the reality,” Tuchel said about his team’s loss, via Sports Illustrated.

The Chelsea manager also noted that Kepa Arrizabalaga would be getting the nod at goalkeeper against Leicester City.

“He starts the cup final and we thought it was a good idea to give him the game before. We trust him and he deserves it, that is the basis why we put him in the line-up,” Tuchel added. “He deserves it. He is so close and good in training. We wanted to give him some minutes and to take both games together. It was an unlucky night for him as well.”

On the other side, Leicester City is fresh from a 2-1 victory over Man United on May 11. Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu scored Leicester’s goals, giving the team its firs win over its last three matches.

“We have earned the right to be in the final and we will arrive with an opportunity to make our own history,” Rodgers said heading into the FA Cup final. “We have watched it (the cup final) all through our lives. To be able to lead Leicester out for the first time in 50-odd years will be a real privilege for me. These weeks you always have to stay calm. This is a game where you can create an incredible legacy, you write your own stories in these games.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Chelsea Predicted Lineup: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Thiago Silva, Antonio RIdiger, Andreas Christensen; Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Leicester City Predicted Lineup: Kasper Schmeichel; Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

