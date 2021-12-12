Chicago’s COVID Troubles Could Affect The Heat According To Insider

For the Miami Heat, few times the term “Pyrrhic victory” end up being something that could be applied to them and be so applicable. Their dismantling of a shorthanded Chicago Bulls side that find themselves decimated by COVID-19 could end up having repercussions going forward.

As it tends to be in these times, one case can end up putting a team off kilter and in the case of the Heat, their locker room complicated. That prospect is now more real than ever since Caleb Martin was placed within the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols on Saturday night prior to the 118-92 victory against Chicago on Saturday night.

Despite the Heat finding themselves in the middle of a three-game win streak, this could put them in quite the bind for the rest of the month of December.

This Could Get Even More ‘Interesting’

On top of the issues that are going on with the Heat, this could get much worse knowing on Sunday the Bulls placed two players into health and safety protocols after Saturday’s game.

Two additional Bulls players placed in NBA protocols, including Zach LaVine, who played 37:43 against the Heat on Saturday. These ongoing Heat test results could prove interesting. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 12, 2021

Now many in the Heat organization will be looking Chicago-bound to see how things play out over there since there are two additional players that will be shelved due to their positive results that now have half that team unavailable for play.

Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., LaVine, Brown Jr. and White are all in protocol, according to a report published by CBS Sports.

Question Arise: Is The NBA Being Too Cautious?

In times of COVID, could being too cautious be something that could make a business lose its effectiveness? If one were to play Devil’s Advocate, one could say that is the case.

The current NBA policy requires players — regardless of their vaccination status — to either quarantine for 10 days or return consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart in order to return after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The problem though is not the positive test, but the fact that some of the players that are turning up positive are also vaccinated. When that is combined with a protocol that is still extremely cautious, teams suffer badly for significant stretches.

“We all have to figure this out right now,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday via The Miami Herald. “Are players missing games because they’re symptomatic? Are they asymptomatic? Has everybody gotten their shots and their boosters? Why would they be held out extensively longer than if they have the flu? I think there’s a contradiction there, and if you just go hunting for and add more testing and try to find things, you probably will.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the matter after all those issues began to emerge and for his team, a series of positive cases could debilitate them in their upcoming seven-day, four-game road trip. One has to keep in mind the amount of injuries they have and it could have some serious consequences on a team that was, from a medical standpoint, responsible with the entire vaccine issue.

