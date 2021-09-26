Chiefs Announce Scary Postgame Update on Andy Reid

Usually following a Kansas City Chiefs game, head coach Andy Reid and select players immediately take questions from the media. After the team’s Week 3 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers, a famous face was notably missing at the podium: head coach Andy Reid.

According to NFL Network national correspondent James Palmer, the 63-year-old immediately left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

In the second part of his tweet, Palmer confirmed players were not aware of his condition and that Reid should be “ok.”

“Everything looks fine, but he’s getting checked out,” Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews also said, according to 41 Actions News Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes added that when “he came in and talked to us, he seemed fine, so that’s all I really know.”

In another tweet from national sports reporter Jason La Canfora, Reid’s exit from Arrowhead is “precautionary,” and the veteran manager was reportedly “dehydrated.”

Andy Reid's removal from the stadium via ambulance is precautionary I'm told. He wasn't feeling great and was dehydrated but no serious concern about him medically — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 26, 2021

The team has yet to release an official statement but in any case, wishing Coach Reid a speedy recovery.

This story is still developing.

