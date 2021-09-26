Chiefs Announce Scary Postgame Update on Andy Reid

Usually following a Kansas City Chiefs game, head coach Andy Reid and select players immediately take questions from the media. After the team’s Week 3 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers, a famous face was notably missing at the podium: head coach Andy Reid.
According to NFL Network national correspondent James Palmer, the 63-year-old immediately left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance.
In the second part of his tweet, Palmer confirmed players were not aware of his condition and that Reid should be “ok.”
“Everything looks fine, but he’s getting checked out,” Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews also said, according to 41 Actions News Kansas City.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes added that when “he came in and talked to us, he seemed fine, so that’s all I really know.”
In another tweet from national sports reporter Jason La Canfora, Reid’s exit from Arrowhead is “precautionary,” and the veteran manager was reportedly “dehydrated.”
The team has yet to release an official statement but in any case, wishing Coach Reid a speedy recovery.
This story is still developing.
