Chiefs Fans Had No Patience for Kareem Hunt’s TD Celebration [WATCH]

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt didn’t get the welcome back he was likely expecting when he paid his old stomping grounds a visit on Sunday, September 12.

The Cleveland Browns star scored at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, putting the Browns ahead of the hosts by nine points with less than 11 minutes in the game. Hunt attempted an Arrowhead Leap into the stands, but was met with a number of boos and jeers from Chiefs fans who wanted nothing to do with the enemy.

Fans immediately pushed the 26-year-old away from celebrating with them. In fact, Hunt didn’t even make it halfway before being shoved in the opposite direction.

Though Cleveland left Kansas City with a 33-29 loss, it was arguably still a productive afternoon for Hunt. He recorded 33 yards on 6 carries for a touchdown.

Reid Explains He Sat Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark

Though safety Tyreek Hill was activated off the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday, the 29-year-old ultimately did not play. Neither did defensive end Frank Clark, but it wasn’t because of the pending investigation into his felony possession charge.

Via Pro Football Talk: “I think he was right on the edge of being right,” head coach Andy Reid. explained. “He pushed himself this week and I just didn’t feel like it was quite all the way back with him. And so rather than take steps back with him — you’re right, we’ve been working with this trying to make sure he gets it right. And it’s not lack of effort or want to play or any of that stuff. It’s just a decision I have to make sitting in this chair along with the medical people feeding me information and Frank communicating. And I just thought that was the best way to go.”

Thankfully, Mathieu will be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, per Reid.

“As I’m sitting here right now, yes, [Mathieu will] be back. And that was more of the conditioning part and just not putting him in a bad position. So little different than Frank’s, but kind of that same thinking — I thought it was best if we just had him sit this game and come back for the next one.”

Though out, Mathieu was nonetheless a vocal participant in the game both on the sidelines and online, even celebrating teammate Chris Jones’ reward to Chiefs Kingdom for getting a sack.

I’m going to get me a Big Mac tonight @StoneColdJones lol 😂 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 13, 2021

Reid Give Praise to Chiefs O-Line

Kansas City personnel heard the feedback after the offensive line gave up on QB Patrick Mahomes during the postseason and Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The new and improved O-line are under a lot of pressure to protect No. 15, and their successful efforts earned respect from the head coach.

“That’s a good front seven,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. “I thought they held their own and really did a nice job. To get the run game going like that against that crew? I thought [it] was big. We had the one sack at the end, but that shouldn’t ruin the rest of what they did.

“I was pretty impressed. Lucas Niang had probably the toughest job of all of them — and he [bore] down and pushed through. These are young, young guys in there — and a veteran group of defensive linemen.”

One down, 19 more to go.

