Chiefs vs Bills Live Stream: Different Ways to Watch Online

Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will be featured in this one, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 23 in the AFC divisional round.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Chiefs online:

Bills vs Chiefs Preview

When these two teams met in the postseason last year, Mahomes and Kansas City handed Allen and Buffalo a 38-24 loss. The Bills took the Chiefs down in the regular season, however, winning 38-20 on Oct. 10 at Arrowhead. This time, the winner will go on to the AFC championship.

The Chiefs are coming off a 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. Mahomes was in top form against the Steelers, throwing for 404 yards and five TDs. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce added five catches for 108 yards and a score, and the Chiefs racked up 478 total yards of offense in a dominant performance. Mahomes and company will now go up against the NFL’s best defensive unit.

The Bills surrendered 272.8 yards and 17.0 points per game, both of which were the lowest in the NFL during the regular season.

“We’re expecting a fight, we’re expecting a battle,” Mahomes said about facing the Bills, per NFL.com. “They have a great offense, great defense, great special teams and we played them in the AFC Championship last year and we know that it’s going to be another fight for us if we want to try to move on to the AFC Championship Game this year.”

The Bills are fresh from an impressive performance of their own, winning 47-17 over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card matchup. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen put on a clinic, throwing for 308 yards and five scores, while adding another 66 yards on the ground. Buffalo finished with 482 total yards of offense, and its defense surrendered just 89 yards on the ground in a rather lopsided win. Now, the reigning AFC champs await.

“That’s the team that everybody wants to aspire to be,” Allen said about Kansas City leading up to the game. “To be in three AFC championships in a row and to be in two Super Bowls in a row. That’s the type of level we want to be and in order to be the best you have to beat the best,” Allen said. “They’ve really been one of the, if not the best teams in the last four years. Again, we’ve got a good opportunity here and we’re excited for it as I’m sure they are as well.”