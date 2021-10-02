Chivas vs Atlas 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Atlas will face Chivas as the twelfth round of Liga MX as some key matches in terms Liguilla implications. The match will take place on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron in the City of Guadalajara in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío.

In the US, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Chivas vs Atlas Preview

Chivas were able to come out of Estadio Azteca with a controversial draw and now look to once again to get back to their winning ways after losing to Querétaro in a lightning delayed match and helping them get out of the bottom of the table.

The home side this time around wants to have 33% capacity at Estadio Akron. For Chivas it would be the first time in more than a year. The Health Department of the State of Jalísco is going to give the permission to have that amount of fans in attendance for one of the biggest matches in that region of the country.

Michel Leaño made changes compared to the Clásico Nacional and it did not work out. Apparently, the interim coach changed the mentality in the dressing room although that has not translated into results. Also, Leaño has the backing of the Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara after they sacked Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Atlas are still looking to recover after losing to Puebla midweek and their struggles against Chivas will not help their mindset, but their loss to Querétaro left them in bad footing. The “zorros” have not beaten Chivas since April 2018 when they won 1-0. Since then they lost on six occasions since then.

“This is the wonderful things about football, at times it is unjust and ungrateful, but you have the possibility of playing in a Clásico and it helps us mature,” said Atlas coach Diego Cocca. “We have the chance to offer a great deal of joy to to fans, and that has not happened often. We also want to stay in the top half go the table, which also does not happen often. We look forward to having that opportunity on Saturday.”

Despite the loss, many in Mexican football still think that the rojinegros are the sensation of the tournament up to now.

Chivas probable XI: Raúl Gudiño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Cristián Calderón; Jesús Molina, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Angulo, Alexis Vega; Oribe Peralta

Atlas probable XI: Camilo Vargas, Diego Barbosa, Anderson Santamaria, Hugo Nervo, Jesús Angulo; Edgar Zaldivar, Aldo Rocha, Jairo Torres; Julián Quiñones, Franco Troyansky, Julio Furch

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 228 Chivas Wins: 92 (322 goals) Atlas Wins: 69 (372 goals) Draws: 67