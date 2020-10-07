Is Chris Christie in the ICU & on a Ventilator? He’s ‘NOT,’ Journalist Says

Where is Chris Christie? Since he checked into the hospital following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, there’s been rampant speculation about the former New Jersey governor’s health. There have even been claims that he’s in the ICU and on a ventilator to cope with the virus — but journalist Matt Katz has insisted this is not true.

Katz, who previously wrote a book on Christie, cleared the air in a single tweet. He wrote, “@GovChristie is NOT on a ventilator. This is false info spreading on twitter. I’ve spoken to multiple people who’ve been on the phone with the governor daily after he was admitted to Morristown Medical Center for testing Covid+. They say he’s in good spirits & getting good care.”

Katz did not directly refute the claim that Christie is in the ICU.

Here’s what you need to know:

Christie Has Been in the Hospital for Four Days; the Former Governor Has Asthma

I know Chris Christie gave an interview the day after he was hospitalized but are there updates since? Is he doing OK? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 7, 2020

Christie has been hospitalized at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey since Saturday afternoon. The former governor has asthma, the New York Post reports. That, along with his weight and age, make him more vulnerable to coronavirus complications.

Regardless, sources close to the governor maintain he is doing well. One source told the Post, “He’s in good spirits and getting good care,” while another told the publication, “The governor is doing fine. He’s just being cautious,” another insider said. He’s been talking and texting with people all day. It’s Chris Christie!”

Rumors Continue to Swirl About Christie’s Health, as He Remains Away From the Public Eye

Have we gotten any updates from @GovChristie ? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Despite these select assurances from sources that Christie is not in dire health, many online have continued to speculate about the fact that he’s been away from the public eye for four days now.

Chris Hayes tweeted on Wednesday, “I know Chris Christie gave an interview the day after he was hospitalized but are there updates since? Is he doing OK?”

Jacqueline Thompson, a wedding and event planner, actually tweeted on Wednesday morning that Christie was, in fact, in the ICU and on a ventilator. She said, “Chris Christie is in ICU and reported to be put on a ventilator.”

Thompson claimed to have multiple sources when she was presssed on the veracity of her statement. She wrote, “My sources are anonymous. 2 are media, 1 is not”

Thompson’s tweet seems to be the source of much of the speculation, as her tweet was retweeted over 1,000 times and quoted over 1,000 times as well.