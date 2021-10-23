Cincinnati vs Navy Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Second-ranked Cincinnati (6-0) takes on Navy (1-5) in a chance to solidify a growing College Football Playoff cause.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Cincinnati vs Navy online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:



Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cincinnati vs Navy live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don't have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

Cincinnati vs Navy Preview

Cincinnati (6-0) comes into Annapolis, Maryland, with its highest ranking ever to face Navy (1-5).

The No. 2-ranked Bearcats face a challenge they haven’t seen yet in Navy’s triple option offense. The Midshipmen average 215.5 yards on the ground per game on 59.8 attempts per game.

“Now we get a chance to really kind of move on to something completely different,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell told the Associated Press via ESPN.com. “For those of you that have never prepared for a triple-option team, it is quite a unique week.”

Midshipmen fullback Isaac Rouss leads the team in rushing with 308 yards and two touchdowns. James Harris II, a 230-pound fullback, has 246 yards and a touchdown on 58 carries for second on the team in rushing. Fullback Carlinos Acie leads the team in yards per carry, 6.9, for players with 28 or more carries.

Cincinnati routed Navy 42-0 the last time the two teams met in 2018, and the Midshipmen have a mixed history of No. 2-ranked teams coming Annapolis. It last happened in 1984 when Navy upset South Carolina, but the Midshipmen couldn’t play spoiler in 1976 against Pittsburgh according to the Associated Press.

“It’s huge having the No. 2 team coming to our house,” Navy wide receiver Mychal Cooper said according to the Washington Post’s Kareem Copeland. “We’ve got to be perfect. We’ve got to make some big plays and have got to be dominant. And show our fans and the rest of the world what we can do. Every team is a beatable team.”

This year’s Bearcats haven’t let anyone touch them except closer games at Indiana and No. 9 Notre Dame. Cincinnati won all of its other games by 30 or more points, including a 56-21 drubbing of Central Florida last week.

“It’s obviously exciting, big time for the university, big time for the city,” Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder said via the Associated Press. “But for us, we’ve just got to keep going week by week.”

Ridder has a strong season going with 1,444 yards passing, a 66% completion rate, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also makes plays running the ball with 118 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.

Alec Pierce leads the Bearcats in receiving with 22 catches, 406 yards, and three touchdowns. Tyler Scott stretches the field with a 23.2-yards per reception average. He has 10 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford has a team-high 709 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on 102 attempts. Ryan Montgomery adds a significant compliment in the backfield with an average of 6.6 yards per carry in 19 attempts.