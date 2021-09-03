How to Watch Cinderella 2021 Online for Free

The 2021 adaptation of the classic “Cinderella,” which features Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver, will be available on Amazon Prime starting Friday, September 3 around midnight ET.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch “Cinderella” right here.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the movie.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch “Cinderella.”

Additionally, you can watch the movie on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the movie. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Cinderella – Official Trailer | Prime Video Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. Written for… 2021-08-03T16:59:45Z

From the screenwriter of “Pitch Perfect” comes a new adaptation of the “Cinderella” fairytale story staring Camila Cabello in the title role.

The press release from Amazon Studios teases:

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon (“Pitch Perfect,” “Blockers”) with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, “Cinderella” has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

James Corden of “The Late Late Show” is a producer and he actually brought the idea for the movie to Leo Pearlman’s Fulwell 73 production company, according to the studio’s press release.

“Like all great movie ideas, this one started with James Corden acting out a scene with a woman waking up and singing Dolly Parton’s ‘Nine to Five’,” Pearlman said in a statement. “Once we finished harmonizing on ‘Nine to Five,’ he asked why is it that only Disney gets to make fairy tales. And why are fairy tales all so old-fashioned? Why is no one updating them? And that really kick-started a conversation that led to a new kind of Cinderella story.”

“They pitched the key sequences of the movie and it was fantastic,” said Sony’s executive vice president of film development and production Jonathan Kadin. “James was acting out scenes, singing contemporary songs and dancing. I knew instantly that we had a wonderful modern musical on our hands. It was funny. It was big. I signed on as a producer right away.”

Added star Camila Cabello, “I have been performing for a long time but playing such an iconic character was another level,” she says. “In this story, she is realizing what she really wants from her life, and it’s not a prince. She wants a career and she is being told that’s impossible. I love that she dares to be different.”

“It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go.’” Cabello told Variety in an interview. “I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying.”

“Cinderella” drops Friday, September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.