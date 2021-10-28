‘City Confidential’ 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

After a 16-year hiatus, popular true-crime docuseries “City Confidential” is back with a 2021 revival, as the new season begins Thursday, October 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have A&E, here are some different ways you can watch “City Confidential” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “City Confidential” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with A&E, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “City Confidential” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “City Confidential” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” A&E is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “City Confidential” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “City Confidential” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘City Confidential’ 2021 Preview





Play



City Confidential Returns To A&E Thursday, October 28 at 10pm ET/PT Narrated by actor Mike Colter (“Evil”), each one-hour episode of “City Confidential” tells the story of one crime, the ensuing investigation, and the ripple effect it had on a community. Speaking with family, friends, detectives, journalists, and others close to the case, the series weaves together first-hand accounts and archival footage to explore the crime… 2021-09-27T18:12:28Z

The original “City Confidential” ran on A&E from 1998 to 2005. Narrated by Paul Winfield and then Keith David for its final season after Winfield suddenly passed away in 2004, the show examined a real-life crime through the lens of the community in which the crime occurred. A&E describes the series as featuring “fascinating, bizarre, funny and very human stories from cities across America, told through atmospheric storytelling and insightful interviews.”

Now the show is back, with a new host and a new look as it continues “exploring shocking crimes and the communities they impacted,” according to the A&E press release.

It continues:

A&E Network’s veteran true-crime series “City Confidential” returns with all-new episodes to explore crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America. The iconic, noir-style series goes beyond the headlines to showcase the emotional and unexpected stories that catapulted unique communities, both large and small, into the public eye. Narrated by actor Mike Colter (“Evil”), each one-hour episode of “City Confidential” tells the story of one crime, the ensuing investigation, and the ripple effect it had on a community. Speaking with family, friends, detectives, journalists, and others close to the case, the series weaves together first-hand accounts and archival footage to explore the crime and its outcome. From a reclusive Amish farming community to a college campus in Washington DC to an upscale shopping district in Houston, the series travels across the country to examine a variety of cases, the history of the community and how these crimes had lasting effects on the local citizens.

The premiere episode is titled “Monsters on Main Street” and its description reads, “When an 11-year-old girl goes missing on her way home from a Halloween party, police search for clues to try and unmask the evil that they are certain lives among them.”

Then on November 4 comes “Murder in Amish Country,” whose description reads, “A young mother of five is found shot to death in her home.”

In the teaser for the new season, which teases that the show will be “taking you into the cities turned upside down by one shocking crime,” voiceovers can be heard saying, “It overwhelmed the entire city. The community just seemed to withdraw. There’s evil out there. From that point on, it was somebody following me, somebody trying to get my kids You don’t believe it can happen to you.”

“City Confidential” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on A&E.