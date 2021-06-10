How to Watch Claressa Shields MMA Debut Online Free

Decorated boxer Claressa Shields makes her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin at PFL 4 on Thursday, June 10 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The PFL 4 main card (Shields vs Elkin is second on the card) starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2 (the prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN+).

Shields vs Elkin Preview

Shields has plenty of experience as a fighter; she has won two gold medals in the Olympics and two World Championships as a middleweight boxer, and now, she is trying her luck in the MMA cage for the first time.

To prepare for her MMA debut, the 26-year-old trained for months on end while also sparring with the likes of Holly Holm and Arlene Blencowe. She has also been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and revealed more about her plans to handle her first time righting in a cage.

“The game plan is to stay the f— away from the cage,” Shields said. “That’s it. Stay in the center.”

She’ll be taking on Elkin, who is 3-6 over her career, and Shields seems undaunted by the challenge. “Boxing has always come easy to me,” Shields said. “Now, if you’re gonna go to MMA … are you prepared to start from the bottom and work your way up? And the answer I gave myself was, ‘Hell, yeah!’ It’s time to try something new, and I believe 100% in my training and 100% in myself.”

For her part, Elkin hasn’t seen any MMA action since 2019, when she took on Bobbi Jo Dalziel. An arm injury she incurred in the bout forced her to have the fight stopped, and she hasn’t fought since. Elkin has lost three straight fights, but isn’t holding back when it comes to trash talking her opponent.

“I’ll go for damage over submission. That’s just what I want. I want to hurt her…”, Elkin said. “I don’t think it’s any secret. I’m very comfortable in jiu-jitsu and in wrestling. It’s what I’ve spent a lot of time on,” she added.

When asked to predict the outcome of her first fight, Shields is not intimidated.

“I’m gonna win, that’s all my prediction is,” Shields said, via the Detroit News. “I’m just not a person who thinks about losing.”

She says she’s not nervous, either. “I don’t have any nerves,” Shields added. “I feel like I’m prepared to be here. I would’ve had nerves if you would’ve told me this fight was gonna be happening four or five months ago, because I really hadn’t submerged myself in it yet. But now … I’m completely comfortable. Instead of having nerves, I’m actually excited.”

