WATCH: Claudia Conway TikTok Video Shows Police Interviewing Kellyanne

Kellyanne Conway was questioned Wednesday by police in Washington, D.C. after her 16-year-old daughter alleged abuse in several TikTok videos, according to the teen.

Claudia Conway posted a TikTok on January 20 showing a woman who appears to be her mom being interviewed by police in the entryway of their home. One of the two male officers in the clip is heard advising the woman to cut off Claudia Conway’s access to the internet and phone.

The video, captioned, “she is putting on a whole show,” has since amassed over 290,000 likes.

The encounter comes a day after Claudia Conway posted a series of TikToks Tuesday night detailing her mother’s alleged abuse, including a clip of a woman she says is Kellyanne Conway shouting, “You’re lucky your mom’s pro-life.”

The videos have since gone viral and sparked a wave of public concern. Many of Claudia Conway’s 1.6 million followers have encouraged her in the comment sections to contact Child Protective Services.

The teen later responded in a now-deleted video claiming CPS “interviewed my whole family and they didn’t do s***. Pierre from Child Protective Services, if you’re watching this, you failed me.”

Claudia Conway explains later that CPS interviewed her entire family and according to her didn’t do anything. She calls out the CPS officer by name. pic.twitter.com/r1FGQBpqEb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 20, 2021

Claudia Conway is one of four children of Kellyanne and George Conway. She made headlines last summer when she used social media to post anti-Donald Trump messages while her mother worked as a White House adviser. Kellyanne Conway resigned from her role in August 2020, according to Insider, citing what was best “for her children and family.”

Kellyanne Conway has not publicly addressed the recent TikTok videos or the apparent police visit.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Videos Show a Woman Identified by Claudia Conway as Her Mother Berating & Belittling Her

Claudia Conway posted a series of TikToks on January 19 appearing to show tense confrontations between her and her mother. Several of the clips suggest they were recorded when she was sick with COVID last fall. Claudia Conway previously accused her mother, who tested positive for the virus after attending the October Rose Garden event for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, of infecting her.

The first compilation, featuring the overlay text, “A COVID recap with Kelly,” showcases a woman identified by the teen as Kellyanne Conway cursing and yelling at her.

In one clip, the woman says, “I can get you taken out of here today,” after shouting, “F*** you, f*** you. It’s over, it’s over — I don’t care who’s following you, dumba**.”

The same woman in several other clips claims her daughter can’t catch COVID from “the president,” as well as calls her an “ungrateful b****.”

The second compilation, which has garnered over 700,000 likes, features the same voice telling the teen, “You’re never gonna record another f****** thing in your life, it’s going for a forensic analysis.”

Claudia Conway Said She Isn’t Looking to ‘Hate on’ Her Mom

In several follow-up TikToks, Claudia Conway explained she isn’t looking to “hate on” her mom. She expressed that she only wants to share her story and shed light on the situation.

“I want to add a little context to what I just posted,” the 16-year-old stated in one video. “I’m not looking to hate on my mom, I just think it’s important to tell my side of the story and my experience.”

She added, “I was just going through some videos, I have hundreds and hundreds of videos just like that. I thought it was important because, as a woman who has such power in this country, I don’t think people know how she is.”

Claudia Conway also expressed in a separate video she does not want to be painted by the media as a “rebellious teenager,” saying:

They like to call me a rebellious teenager, or whatever, who’s making up s***, but I’m not. I’m not making up anything I’m just telling my side of the story and showing what I have and I’m not trying to cause anything. I just think it was important to make that public.

