Clemson vs Notre Dame Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish face-off in a national semifinal round game, as a part of the men’s soccer 2021 College Cup on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina.

The match (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Clemson vs Notre Dame online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Clemson vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Clemson vs Notre Dame Soccer 2021 Preview

Two Atlantic Coast Conference foes will meet in Friday’s opening College Cup match when the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 8 Clemson Tigers at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Both teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s national semifinals following thrilling quarterfinal round wins in penalty kicks.

Notre Dame, who will be making their second College Cup appearance in the past nine seasons, got by fifth-seeded Pittsburgh last Saturday at home. The Fighting Irish trailed 1-0 at halftime but rallied with a game-tying goal in the 67th minute by Paddy Burns.

The contest remained tied at one through double overtime and was ultimately settled in penalty kicks, where Notre Dame would prevail 4-2. The Fighting Irish were perfect in PKs, scoring on all four attempts with goals from Burns, Jack Lynn, Dawson McCartney and Philip Quinton.

Notre Dame goalkeeper Bryan Dowd made five saves in the win, including two in the shootout.

Fighting Irish head coach Chad Riley was proud of his squad for the comeback victory that propelled them to the season’s final weekend.

“I’m so proud of the team and so happy for them,” said Riley. “Nights like this aren’t about the coaches as we talked to the players before the game. It was their night. Like they have done so many times they stepped up and put in an unbelievable performance.

You just knew they weren’t going to be denied tonight. We played well but didn’t get the winning goal in regulation or OT but they are confident in penalties and knew how to finish the job.”

Clemson advanced to their ninth College Cup with an upset win over top-seeded Oregon State in the quarters last Saturday on the road. Like Notre Dame, Clemson trailed 1-0 in the second half, but were able to net the equalizer in the 85th minute when midfielder Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador converted a penalty kick.

The Tigers prevailed in PKs, 4-3, with goals from Oskar Ågren, Isaiah Reid, Hamady Diop, and Justin Malou.

Clemson goalkeeper George Marks made five saves against Oregon State, including two in PKs.

Ågren was named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist (the award that honors the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Year). The senior defender, who has scored five goals and added two assists on the season, was also named an All ACC First-Team member.

Prior to the quarterfinal round, Clemson beat Denver, 1-0 in double overtime, in the Round of 32, and took down Kentucky in the Round of 16, 2-1.

It has been a task for Clemson’s opponents to put the ball in the net this season, with the Tigers allowing just 0.839 goals per game, which is 18th-best in the country.

On their way to the College Cup, Notre Dame beat Villanova, 3-0, in the NCAA Tournament’s second round, and shutout Wake Forest, 2-0, in the third round. The Fighting Irish have only allowed one goal in regulation time during this season’s NCAA Tournament.

The winner of Notre Dame-Clemson will take on the winner of Saturday’s second national semifinal, which will feature the No. 2 Washington Huskies and the No. 3 Georgetown Hoyas. The national championship game will be played on Sunday in Cary, N.C.