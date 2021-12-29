Clemson vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Clemson Tigers (9-3) and Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) will clash in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday night.

The game (5:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Clemson vs Iowa State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Clemson vs Iowa State Preview

The Tigers have seen the winds of change blow through in recent weeks, as defensive coordinator Brent Venables was named head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, while offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was hired as the next coach at Virginia.

Heading into a bowl game with new coordinators on both sides of the ball won’t be easy, but the Tigers think they’re up to the task.

“I’m really, really excited about the people that we have in place,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about his current personnel. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff.” Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will be the team’s new offensive coordinator, and Swinney named defensive analyst Wes Goodwin and safeties coach Mickey Conn co-defensive coordinators.

Clemson is averaging 26.8 points a game on offense, led by QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who has thrown for 2,059 yards, nine TDs and nine interceptions. On defense, the team is allowing 15.0 points a game. The Tigers have been solid against the run, allowing 98.8 yards per game on the ground, but they’re surrendering 209.6 yards a game through the air, which leaves an opportunity for Iowa State.

The Cyclones are scoring 32.8 points a game on offense, and their defense is giving up 20.6 points a game to opponents.

Iowa State will be led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who has been accurate this season, completing 73.1% of his passes for 2,984 yards, 18 TDs and seven interceptions in 12 games.

Purdy will have to operate with his top running back Breece Hall, who is entering the NFL draft. Jirehl Brock will fill in, and he has a big opportunity. The young RB has 23 carries for 132 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and a TD in limited chances this season.

“For Jirehl, he’s really kind of earned it,” Iowa State head Matt Campbell said. “Jirehl’s got great confidence right now. He’s really earned the right to have that in how he’s practiced, and how he’s played from the second half of the season on. It’s another phenomenal opportunity for him to showcase where he’s going, and really, what he’s done to earn confidence.”

Clemson last played on November 27, beating South Carolina, 30-0, while Iowa State last played on November 26, taking down TCU, 48-14. This will be the first time that these teams have ever faced off against each other.